According to some marketing managers, remote work limits the creative abilities of employees due to a lack of human contact with their peers.

58 percent of marketing managers say that the pandemic weakened social ties between workers.

After the arrival of Covid-19 and the implementation of the home office, some marketing directors are concerned that this affects the creativity of workers.

There is no doubt that the pandemic caused by Covid-19 has left various lessons and great challenges for the general population, which has been increasingly adapting to a much more hybrid system than it was previously.

On the one hand, it is true, for several years we began to live in this duality between real life and technological or digital life, which little by little was positioning itself in all corners of our daily lives.

From the moment we wake up, we begin to travel in this digital life that every day is becoming more important and is designing new challenges for the future in which Covid-19 will continue to govern all our activities.

At present, with a significant percentage of the world population already vaccinated against the disease, one of the main concerns lies in the existence of a variant, called Ómicron, which has begun to spread to various parts of the world.

Although, according to some specialists, this new knowledge presents “mild symptoms” in patients who have contracted it, the truth is that, based on experience, with this virus nothing is safe and, in view of this, it is necessary to continue implementing measures of security.

Given the imminent arrival of 2022, and taking into account that the Omicron variant will occupy all the focus and analyzes in this regard, some companies will continue to operate as they have been doing, even since 2020.

And it can be said that the home office that arose with the Covid-19, is here to stay and in some jobs, the hybrid system (remote and face-to-face work) will be the ideal model as part of the health measures against the disease .

To mention one example, 86 per cent of companies in Europe have in mind offering their workers greater flexibility in the way they work; however, according to the LinkedIn study, “Future of Work”, among some marketing directors there is concern that the home office and spending less time in the office affect the creativity of the work team.

In this sense, 58 percent of marketing directors affirm that the pandemic weakened social ties between workers, while 30 percent of them have warned that the home office makes it difficult to create meaningful relationships or ties affective relationships among employees, which could foster an environment that prevents creativity from flourishing.

As revealed by the LinkedIn study, three-quarters of marketing managers in Europe consider interaction to be vital to any creative process.

“Creativity is an essential element for the efficient development of marketing teams, so your concern with hybrid work is well founded. However, it is time to adapt to this new era of work and focus on the integration of teams in a natural way to be able to communicate and understand each other in a hybrid work environment, finding small moments of relaxation in which to strengthen their relationship ”Reveals Verónica Rodríguez, Lead Client Solutions Manager at LikedIn Spain.

So far, the bet for the next few years is to return to the mostly face-to-face work model, although implementing remote work days; However, Covid-19 is so variable and changeable that anything can happen at any time.

In this sense, one of the main challenges lies in the fact of implementing new tools that allow, on the one hand, the integration of a team even remotely and, on the other, promote creative work among the entire team.

