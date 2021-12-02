Steve Jobs I was particularly unhappy with a movie by Marvel, where he even called the CEO of Disney to show him discontent.

The movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have proven to be important installments for movie fans around the world, managing to create more than one global hit. In accordance with Statista In their ranking of the films with the highest grossing at the box office throughout history worldwide until 2021, Marvel superheroes manage to earn 5 of these positions with:

Avengers: Endgame with $ 2,797.5 million

Avengers: Infinity War with 2,048.4 million dollars

The Avengers with $ 1,518.8 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron with $ 1,402.8 million

Black Panther with 1,347.6 million dollars

Having numerous successes at the box office and the impact that this company has managed to have on social networks, managing on different occasions to be a trend due to the plot of its series, comics and superheroes, these films are difficult to go unnoticed, which is why even important businessmen and women personalities have seen these, as it was Steve Jobs.

Steve Jobs is considered as one of the masterminds whom we should thank in part for the great advances in technology that we have today, since, in addition to creating the brand Manzana (the second company with the highest brand value in the world), managed to be part of the creation of numerous aesthetic products and technology that different brands began to follow to continue innovating in the market.

Nevertheless, Steve Jobs I had a particular hatred for a Marvel installment, which at the time went to see with his 9-year-old son Reed to the movies, delivery which displeased both of them, Iron man 2. After seeing said film, Steve Jobs He decided to call the then CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, the next day to let him know his opinions, mentioning that: “The movie sucks”.

This would have given a bad image towards the delivery and especially towards the company, since this was one of the first deliveries that we saw of Marvel superheroes after Disney had bought the company just a year after the film was released.

Later Bob Iger commented that the film “It wasn’t a masterpiece, but I couldn’t let Steve think he’s always right,” So he proceeded to respond with the figures of his box office collection during the first weekend of two installments of the superhero; Iron Man with 98.6 million dollars and Iron Man 2 with 128 million.

Taking into account that Disney bought Marvel in 2009, different points of view are found when wondering if the company managed to improve or depreciate the MCU, since before it was acquired by the company, we had managed to see other deliveries with a somewhat more violent and less humorous touch, as it was the delivery of The Incredible Hulk, a character that Disney completely changed with the new deliveries where the giant character and green color appear.

This one was a worthy Hulk

Wild and deadly not the hipster from Infiniti war

“” “” Arena Come to me “” “” pic.twitter.com/o7CtmdKpKN – Hal Jordan-Green Lantern (@KenobiLinkap) May 29, 2019

However, the change in the structure of his films with Disney seems to have gone the right way and achieving a successful combination of special effects, action and humor, since he has managed to position his superheroes within the list of the most popular films. box office of the world, so Disney improved the Marvel Cinematic Universe (at least economically).

Related Notes: