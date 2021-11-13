Netflix just released Red Alert, the film starring the three biggest stars of the moment. Everything indicates that the company is looking for another saga in its catalog.

Red alert, the new movie of Netflix, brings together three greats of today from Hollywood: Dwayne johnson, Ryan reynolds and Gal gadot. The three actors come together in an action and mystery tape, close to the cliché and far from the need for continuation, but full of charm.

Thus, contradictory as it may seem, the film does entertain, excite and even surprise with its unexpected plot twists. However, the plot is very ‘more of the same’ and the creative proposal is almost nil. However, its cast delivers what it promises, well-done action sequences and exhilarating scenes.

Now, as for the cast, there may be a great claim and that is that ‘The Rock’ seems to be playing himself and not being in a character. The case does not occur with his running mates, who although they retain their essence, designed their characters very well.

To highlight, in a positive way, would be the new wave of the company, which seeks to make its films more global productions. This factor has already been discussed before with cases such as The Army of Thieves and The Army of the Dead. With this, it seemed to be an exclusive job of Zack snyder, but no.

The feeling of placing several languages ​​or well-developed scenarios in various countries of the world, expands to the entire chain. Now, in this opportunity, Red Alert takes the viewer on a journey through all Europe And till South America, showing different cultures and languages ​​with great participation.

Finally, one of the points to touch is the evident lack of necessity in creating a saga or franchise. The feature film alone worked very well, but lengthening it would be a mistake. However, a casting of those did not merit less. Therefore, the end is open and it is a matter of time to see more.

