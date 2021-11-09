A consumer has reported through social networks that Walmart has been in charge of hide nutritional information of some products with a label, in this case a brand of chewing gum.

For some weeks now, the consequences that may arise from misleading advertisements on different food products have come to light, where a bad label or hiding the nutritional information on it could affect the brand, even removing said products from the market. Among some of these, we can find the case when Profeco launched the list of instant soups you stopped at point of sale, where ramen-type soups from different brands such as Knorr, MYOJO, Kraft and J-Basket, among others, were stopped to prevent them from being sold, due to inconsistencies regarding the labeling standard NOM-051-SCFI / SSA1-2010, as well such as misleading advertising and that they hid part of their nutritional information as required by law.

It is because of this type of regulation that we are also seeing a relatively new labeling in some products, such as soft drinks, sweets, cookies, cereals and all kinds of foods where they indicate: excess sugar, excess fat, excess calories, etc. .

This is why brands must now be very careful and specific about their nutritional information to avoid problems in their sales and image.

A consumer has uploaded a photograph on social networks about a product that she mentions having purchased at Walmart, where she accuses them of hiding nutritional information from a Juicy Fruit brand chewing gum package, where a label can be seen in two photographs that seems to “cover” the caloric intake of some products, both on the main face of the package and on the side.

However, the brand has shown interest in this situation and has followed up on the case through publications on the user’s account, from their Walmart Express and Walmart México accounts.

Hello, we are sorry for the experience you share with us, please give us your email address so we can get in touch with you shortly. We remain attentive to your information. – Walmart Express (@walmart_express) November 7, 2021

Also in the ingredients. Why do they do that? pic.twitter.com/dBT3hhEITo – Ximena Galicia 💚 (@xiimgal) November 7, 2021

