A bad management of hours of attention has verified the certainty of the old saying that says: “who gets up early God helps him”, after a consumer went to a Walmart for paintings, however, the office hours of the department where they are exhibited led the consumer to complete their purchase in Comex.

This story is more than a consumer anecdote, it reflects the challenge of operating a point of sale with a wide offer and the opportunity to have a specialized store, especially due to the demand for experiences that consumers demand and with which they make brands join trends that are increasingly empathetic with the consumer.

Comex keeps the sale

A poor decision about working hours at Walmart led the brand to lose a sale and the fact has become an opportunity that gives us a powerful lesson in how important the shopping experience is, defining effective hours of operation, opportunities for sale, follow up on poor customer service, and resolve the wasted potential of a physical retail space.

Twitter user TowersKris He regretted the working hours in a Walmart store, which prevented him from making the purchase of a significant number of paintings, however, a poor decision of hours of operation, caused the supermarket chain to lose the sale and Comex to keep it.

“I would like to be an employee of Walmart Mexico, in charge of the Painting Department to go to work at 11am,” he cites part of the complaint made by the man, who was left without his products from the store.

When questioned by the brand about details of what happened, the man assured that he had been presented since the opening of the store for a specific shade of paint, for which it is necessary to operate a preparation machine, to which only authorized personnel have access, in addition to wanting to corroborate the tone of a raincoat, since months ago they sold him one that did not correspond to the one indicated on the label.

Without the store resolving with an offer of products to the sales demand made by the consumer, they simply gave them the option of having their complaint reach the corresponding department. The man ended up buying his products at Comex, as revealed in an image where products from the famous store dedicated to it are seen.

I would like to be an employee of @WalmartMexico in charge of the painting department to go to work at 11am. Do not suckle. – kris (@TowersKris) December 7, 2021

Thank you because I wasted time in going to get the painting that I could not buy from you. pic.twitter.com/gHkMD2MG4U – kris (@TowersKris) December 7, 2021

