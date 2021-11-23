A storage headquarters of the Mercado Libre e-commerce platform was looted on Saturday night in search of electronics and cell phones, mostly iPhone 13.

The robbery took place in the Quilicura commune, in Santiago de Chile, after about 15 unknown subjects entered the warehouse by force. In five high-end vehicles, the assailants arrived armed and, after intimidating the security guards, stole all the merchandise they could.

The stolen, reported the brand in that country, adds up to an average of 400 million Chilean pesos, that is, more than 10 million pesos.

Authorities stated that the Mercado Libre warehouse had workers inside when it was attacked and, even, a man was injured after being hit with a locker that had been knocked over when the thieves crashed a car into the perimeter fences.

According to the deputy commissioner of the Northern Robbery Brigade of the PDI, Bernardo Ojeda, the thugs were targeting iPhone 13 smartphones, who left the site with the riot in their hands, left the Nissan car used for the moon landing and fled in the other four cars firing into the air “in order to scare people who were working in the sector.”

Mercado Libre works hand in hand with the specialized personnel of the demarcation to carry out expert reports, register witnesses and review security cameras to establish the identity of the criminals.

