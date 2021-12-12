After the death of Vicente Fernández was made known, social networks were filled with condolences for the singer’s family and musical memories of “Charro de Huentitán”.

According to information leaked by family and friends, Vicente Fernández died at 6:15 a.m. on December 12; However, with a serenade by his fans outside the hospital where he was admitted, the artist would have already prepared himself for the moment.

One night before his death, Vicente Fernández received the “Anointing of the Sick”, as they reveal that a priest went to the Country 2000 Hospital, in Guadalajara, to give him the sacrament while saying goodbye to his closest relatives.

The last visit of the singer, who remained hospitalized for about four months, saw his four children: Vicente Fernández Jr., Gerardo Fernández, Alejandro Fernández and Alejandra Fernández, as well as his grandchildren.

However, at 9:00 pm they left the hospital and it was his wife María del Refugio Abarca, better known as “Cuquita”, who accompanied “Chente” until his last breath.

Although not confirmed yet, Vicente Fernández’s remains are expected to be transferred to his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos” for funeral services.

Condolences for Vicente Fernández

Before the news, celebrities, characters from the entertainment world, public institutions, sports organizations and politicians began to react to the death of Fernández.

All the media put their spotlight on “the four foals” and remembered the artistic legacy of their father, although so far it has not been stated what will be the steps of his farewell.

We regret the sensitive death of the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández who, with his unique voice, was recognized as one of the most important exponents of popular music in Mexico internationally. We send condolences to his family and the artistic community. pic.twitter.com/cvC5T3m0DY – National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (@bellasartesinba) December 12, 2021

Mexican to the core, he died on December 12. May the Virgin receive him and take him to heaven. Rest in peace, Vicente Fernández. pic.twitter.com/CwGIBG6Ycc – Florinda Meza (@FlorindaMezaCH) December 12, 2021

Rest in peace, Don Chente. Thank you for your love and for the legacy you leave us … #Vicente Fernandez pic.twitter.com/vhIMm2RFWz – Maria Celeste (@MariaCeleste) December 12, 2021

May our Chivahermano Vicente Fernández rest in Peace 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/lAl8cI53EF – Chivas (@ChivasseraCampe) December 12, 2021

“Don Vicente Fernández has departed for eternity, his infinite legacy will continue to ring in the hearts of millions. Kind and considerate man with his colleagues. Peace Don Vicente, peace to your dear family “Ricardo Montaner wrote.

“Today is a difficult and painful day for the world of music with the loss of a Mexican titan who, for decades, carried his roots and culture in style throughout the world”wrote Gloria Estefan.

Don Vicente Fernández has left for eternity, his infinite legacy will continue to ring in the hearts of millions.

Kind and considerate man with his colleagues.

Peace Don Vicente, Peace to your dear family @alexoficial #Mexico #Vicente Fernandez – Ricardo Montaner (@montanertwiter) December 12, 2021

The last to offer his condolences was President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who recognized “Chente” and his cultural importance for Mexicans.

“I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad,” Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico.

I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad. – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 12, 2021

Likewise, some figures from the Federal and local Government, as well as members of the presidential cabinet or former public officials joined the wave of national sadness over the death of Vicente Fernández and showed their support with condolences via Twitter and Instagram, above all.

My condolences to Gerardo Fernández, brothers, family and friends for the death of Don Vicente Fernández, a great figure in Mexican music and a huge contemporary personality. Rest in peace. I hug the Fernández family. – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) December 12, 2021

Mexican music is in mourning. I deeply regret the death of Don Vicente Fernández, an icon of ranchera music who throughout his career left the name of Mexico very high. El Charro de Huentitán, will be remembered forever. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RFXtPfLS3A – Alfonso Durazo (@AlfonsoDurazo) December 12, 2021

The Secretariat of Culture of Mexico City deeply regrets the death of Vicente Fernández, ‘The King of Ranchera Song’, icon of regional Mexican music. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ZAkIQ7G76r – Secretariat of Culture of Mexico City (@CulturaCiudadMx) December 12, 2021

At 81 years of age, the career of the “Charro de Huentitán” was marked by winning all the ranchera music awards, which earned him the position of one of the best performers of the genre of all time; Furthermore, he sold 60 million records in his entire life and performed on large stages such as the National Auditorium, as well as in the Plaza De Toros México, the famous Madison Square Garden and the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York.

