Comparison CUPRA Formentor vs Audi Q3 Sportback, difficult bet (With video)

SUVs are the flagship product on the market. Coupes models are the most striking, although there are not so many on the market. Today we compare two units that are proving very popular; the CUPRA Formentor and the Audi Q3 Sportback. Which is better?

Today there are SUVs of all sizes, brands and colors. Coupe SUVs have become the most passionate branch of this great market, and today we are going to compare two models that are turning out to be the most attractive and best-selling: CUPRA Formentor and Audi Q3 Sportback. Do you want to know which one is the best? Well, stay with me and find out.

Coupe SUVs have always been more typical to find in premium brands such as the Mercedes GLC Coupé or the BMW X4, for example. Audi had not yet released a rival model of these units, but recently it has added two new models. One in the Q5 family and one in the Q3 family, the one I have with me today. Both units accompanied by the surname Sportback, the nomenclature used in Inglostadt to define their coupes.

The Formentor, on the other hand, is a unique and exclusive CUPRA model. In fact, it is the only exclusive model that the company has among its ranks, as a replica will not be produced under the SEAT emblem. What is the reason? Well, by simple positioning. No more no less. CUPRA wants to position itself as a premium brand, directly facing models like Audi and for this it has to offer exclusive models.

Each one opts for a completely different design

The Audi Q3 Sportback and the Formentor are direct rivals for size, features and also premium concept, but each approaches from a different point of view. Audi presents us with a model with a more typically SUV appearance. With a lot of commanding presence with oversized bumpers, an oversized grille and the typical crossover elements, ie; black plastics.

The CUPRA Formentor, on the other hand, does not present as robust an appearance as the German one. Lines are more subtle, sharper with elements not so outrageously large. The horizontal line is not so abused and therefore the design is relieved of that robust presence. Although it may not seem like it, ruler in hand, the two are practically the same width.

Of course, the CUPRA is slightly smaller in size, just five centimeters that I already anticipate that they will not make any difference except in the load capacity, where the Q3 Sportback is a chestnut with a larger 80-liter boot. In the wheelbase there is no difference, the two fixing a battle of 2.68 meters.

CUPRA Formentor Audi Q3 Sportback Long 4.45 meters 4.5 meters Broad 1.84 meters 1.84 meters High 1.52 meters 1.57 meters Battle 2.68 meters 2.68 meters Trunk 450 liters 530 liters

Very similar dimensions for both models

Personally, of both, I would highlight the rear as the most attractive, and in that case the one that I find most beautiful, by far, is the Formentor. As we don’t have such a rough bumper the design seems to flow much better. The coupe line is more natural, not like in the Q3 Sportback, where the execution is a bit rougher, although it must be recognized that these shapes allow offering a larger boot.

Photos Audi Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI S Tronic (Tango Red) View gallery (51)

Although the sporty aspect is presupposed to both, each manufacturer offers different finishing lines and different customization programs. Wheels, paintings and details focus all the attention, and at that point it must be recognized that Audi allows the customer to configure each unit in a more personalized way, yes, at a much higher cost and with a smaller rim size in its versions of access, 17 inches by the 18 of Formentor.

When you start paying certain amounts for a car, you expect to receive a better quality in return than in cheaper models. The Q3 Sportback and the Formentor want to attract customers with greater purchasing power, and for that reason they strive to offer well-finished and very complete interiors. In this section the truth is that I can not determine a clear winner, because both offer good interiors, not excellent, but good.

The interior presentation of the Q3 is more classic, but offers more quality

Another thing is the presentation of those interiors. In terms of design it is clear that each brand has chosen completely different paths. Both expose us a lot of technology, although I positively value the fact of having a screen as high as possible so as not to have to lower my gaze while driving, I also recognize that this system can cause more problems over time as it is not fully integrated. as it happens in the Q3 Sportback. What is better about the Audi is its multimedia system, both in performance and ease of use.

The Germans have opted for a different infotainment than their Volkswagen brothers, SEAT, Skoda and CUPRA, and it is appreciated. Nonetheless the two models opt for offering similar technologies, although with a greater offer in the case of the German. Elements such as digital instrumentation, touch screens, state-of-the-art connectivity and many driving assistants stand out. The main difference is that while CUPRA is committed to offering almost all these systems as standard, the Q3 Sportback presents classic equipment lines and a list of options that skyrocket the sale price.

In a matter of space, the measurements are practically identical. There is no clear winner

As we have already talked about before, the differences in size between one and the other are practically zero. The extra two inches of the Q3 Sportback are only going to be noticed in the generously larger boot, but not so in its habitability. The space in the second row of seats is practically identical in both units. The central plaza is still not very usable for adults due to the presence of high transmission tunnels, as well as a much harder base and backrest.

And now is the time to talk about engines and mechanical supply. CUPRA was born as SEAT’s sportiest division, which means that its models offer superior performance, but not in the case of the Formentor, which presents the brand’s most rational and diverse range. The offer includes versions from 150 to 390 horsepower, including plug-in hybrid variants with up to 245 horsepower and a ZERO label from the DGT.

The trunk of the Q3 Sportback is larger, 80 liters more

The Q3 Sportback also offers those plug-in hybrid versions with the same performance figures, although it offers more intermediate versions, but the power ranges are very similar, between 150 and 400 horses. Both models offer all-wheel drive versions and automatic gearboxes with up to seven speeds.. Of course, the two, as standard, have front-wheel drive and six-speed manual gearbox.

Differences at the wheel

For the specific case of this comparison I have opted for the most salable versions of both units, that is to say for the 1.5 gasoline with 150 horses, which in Audi, as they have to be more posh than the rest, comes under the name 35 TFSI. The fact that the engine is the same should not surprise us at all since both the Q3 Sportback and the CUPRA Formentor are supported by the same MQB platform.

On the move, the Formentor brings out better driving without compromising comfort

Despite this, there are clear differences in terms of behavior. As the Formentor is slightly lower and a bit closer to the ground, it conveys a sportier ride. It must be recognized that SEAT / CUPRA, call it what you want, have a special touch to configure the set-up. The Formentor is more dynamic and cheerful in its behavior, and the best thing is that it does so without sacrificing ride comfort excessively.. The steering, suspension and even the change are more effective, transmitting much more sensation to the driver.

It is clear that Audi has sought a more neutral approach, slightly more focused on ride comfort and ride quality. The body roll when cornering is more noticeable with a higher driving position. To put it another way, The Q3 is more of an SUV in its driving, while the Formentor is committed to straying a bit from that path.

Neither the Q3 Sportback nor the Formentor are especially suitable for off-road use. Being limited by their little free distance

The 1.5 TSI or 35 TFSI bet is mainly based on obtaining low consumption. There you cannot talk about differences either, because the consumptions that I have obtained have been identical in both units, around 6.5-7 liters on average in mixed cycles. It is worth highlighting the many people who save money, such as the disconnection of cylinders or the candle mode. If we want to lower these figures, there will be no other option than to opt for diesel or plug-in hybrid mechanics.

If something is going to end up deciding this comparison, it is the price factor. If we pay attention to the launch prices the CUPRA Formentor is offered from a minimum of 31,130 euros, without offers or discounts for its 1.5 TSI version of 150 horses with manual transmission. If we take a look at the prices of the Q3 Sportback, the minimum shoots up to 38,670 euros, without offers or promotions for the variant 35 TDI of 150 horses with manual transmission. If we match both engines, the difference grows even more, offering the Q3 Sportback from 41,060 euros, without offers or promotions.

The Q3 Sportback is more bourgeois, more comfortable and softer than its rival

Conclusions.

Now only with the price it is clear that the winner of this comparison is Formentor, but not only there lies its advantage, because also its handling and its design are better. Of course, the German gains in load capacity and equipment. If the budget does not matter to you, the decision becomes much tighter, but if the euros tighten I would invest in the CUPRA, a very reasonable bet and very well presented for such a passionate market.