CollegeCoinNetwork is now the big winner of the day according to Coinmarketcap with more than 500% profit in the last hours

An educational token is the new winner today according to the daily ranking generated by the leading price index in the Coinmarketcap market, with gains greater than 500% in the last hours.

In this opportunity the CCN token has managed to remain at the top of the ranking of the “Top Winners” of the day with more than five hundred percent increase in its price.

The CCN token, which is based on a community-driven educational project that can be run is by the XRPL ledger network and it becomes part of the extensive offer of tokens that currently exist in the cryptocurrency market.

Information on the white paper and the team can be found on its official website. It is a new educational token that is run through the Ripple (XRP) token community.

DART Inu: The big loser of the day

Secondly, the DARDO token that belongs to a metaverse game is the big loser of the day.

According to data from Coinmarketcap, the price has fallen by -99.98% in the last 24 hours. The token was inspired by NASA’s program with SpaceX known as the double asteroid redirection test.

In this context, the token will run in a metaverse with Play-to-Earn mechanics known as the Doge Asteroid Redirection Test.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

