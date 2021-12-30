The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), authorized the emergency use of the Abdala vaccine against Covid-19, which was manufactured in Cuba.

“The authorizations issued by this commission are part of the Strategy

National Health Regulation, which allows reviewing and giving access to the largest number of health supplies, as long as the quality, safety and efficacy of the product are verified, “he said in a statement.

In addition, Cofepris recounted that the supply of vaccines to prevent the pandemic is universal and free, and that their application in the country is

is established in the National Vaccination Policy against the SARSCoV-2 virus, for the Prevention of Covid-19 in Mexico

