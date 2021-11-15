The Profeco CM has surprised in effectiveness and immediacy in the eleventh edition of Buen Fin, since its average response to complaints from users on social networks is between 5 and 15 minutes.

This makes the community manager the best dissemination and action strategy of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) for the cheapest week in Mexico.

And although this is the largest commercial event, since only this year more than 95 thousand companies participate throughout the country, social networks have become one of the most recurrent sources of consumer complaints, because as a result of platforms such as Twitter Customers can upload their dissatisfaction, tickets and photographs of the products and thus give rise to the brands to respond, give them a solution or to be guided by Profeco to file a complaint and follow up on it.

Remember that our main tool to eradicate abuses are complaints, we ask you to formalize it, we will verify the situation that is reported. – Attention Profeco (@AtencionProfeco) November 14, 2021

For those complaints in which users turn to Profeco for help, but where they do not tag companies or do not publish witnesses (photos) of fraudulent purchases or advertisements, the public body responds organically with this simple message:

“We will gladly help you, you can file your immediate complaint through #Conciliaexprés calling (55) 5568 8722 and 800 468 8722, or you can enter http: //telefonodelconsumidor.gob.mx/jsp/requerimientos-call.jsp… During this Good End we put at your disposal all our means of contact for prompt attention ”.

In all cases, with remote responses, response time does not exceed 5 minutes; in others, where there is already a report number and photographs of the case to be reported, The Profeco CM provides follow-up in seconds and with the specific complaint protocols for each case, regardless of whether the brand or company denounced has already responded or seeks to compensate the damage with the client.

We appreciate your trust, remember that any questions about your rights as a consumer, we are here to serve you. – Attention Profeco (@AtencionProfeco) November 14, 2021

In addition, although every year the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office carries out operations for the Good End, this time The Profeco CM has become a key piece to publicize in real time the actions that vigilantes and lawyers of the agency manage to carry out when they find a case of injustice in which a company does not want to validate its promotion, has false advertisements or in any other way harms customers.

In a strategic way, the CM is not only disseminating the sanctions that Profeco gives to companies or the fines that apply during the seven days of promotion, now publish testimonies of satisfied consumers on network accounts who, with their support, have managed to assert their rights and have beaten stores.

📍#OperativoElBuenFin | In Monterrey, we reconcile with the automotive supplier to make the consumer discount promotion valid. We reiterate our means of contact

☎️#TELCON 5568 8722 or 800 4688722

📱WhatsApp 55 8078 0488/55 8078 0485 Profeco accompanies you! pic.twitter.com/YoIZYC4405 – Profeco (@Profeco) November 14, 2021

Despite the fact that this type of dissemination does not prove that all the complaints from social networks are going to proceed or that the Attorney General’s Office is taking action in all the indicated stores, It is the first time in many editions of the Good End that the Twitter accounts @Profeco and @AttentionProfeco they maintain a close and, above all, very fast reaction with the complainants, because in previous years users complained about the lack of attention or the robotic messages that everyone received in a generalized way.

Therefore, being a public instance, for the first time Profeco’s CM has managed to operate social networks as if it were a private institution and raise its position on the Internet, mostly, only with good comments, reaching almost 27 thousand followers on Twitter.

