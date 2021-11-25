LaSalud.mx.- The Smile Train México AC Foundation, which provides comprehensive treatments for people with cleft lip and palate (LPH), and the National System for the Integral Development of the Family (SNDIF) signed a collaboration agreement to expand the coverage network and ensure comprehensive treatment for the largest number of boys and girls in Mexico. This happened within the framework of the XXI National Meeting of Food and Community Development.

The signing of the agreement had as witnesses the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Martinez; to Joanna Santillán Álvarez, Coordinator of the Volunteering of the State Government; already Dianne Erquiaga, Director of Programs and in charge of Strategic Alliances for Smile Train LATAM. It was headed by the lawyer Maria del Rocío García, holder of the National DIF System.

Said agreement will allow the exchange of practices, experiences and continuous medical training for the care of patients with LPH, generating the capacities required by the State and Municipal Systems of the National DIF System for a correct care protocol. Similarly, patients may be referred to Smile Train and its certified partner centers so that they can have access to quality care.

“At Smile Train we continue to implement innovative and sustainable approaches to treating children holistically and multidisciplinary through our various cleft lip and palate care programs. These include speech therapy, nutrition services, dental and orthodontic care, and psychosocial support. Our patients have access to continuous health care in their own locations, which today, in collaboration with the National DIF System, we will be able to strengthen, thus reaching more difficult-to-reach areas of our country.”, He mentioned Karla Rico Gil, program manager of the Smile Train México AC Foundation

During the event, Mexico’s commitment to guarantee a healthy life and promote people’s well-being was highlighted. Similarly, various reflections were generated on the importance of early detection and care, particularly in conditions such as cleft lip and palate that affects more than 3,500 Mexican children a year. Smile Train programs began in Mexico in 2001 and since then they have supported more than 22 thousand comprehensive treatments in the country, however their goal and vision seek to reach even more patients.

