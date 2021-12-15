At press conference Erick antonio ochoa, director of Salud Justa Mx; Dessireé Vidaña, researcher at the Center for Research in Evaluation and Surveys of the National Institute of Public Health; teacher Michelangelo Toscano, director of Refleaccionar and Juan Nunez Guadarrama, coordinator of the Mexico SaludHable Coalition, presented the Citizen Platform against Conflict of Interest that can be consulted at www.contraconflictodeinteres.org

“The Platform against Conflict of Interest is an initiative led by Salud Justa, the Coalición México Salud-Hable y Refleaccionar, with the technical support of researchers from the National Institute of Public Health. Our objective is to investigate, document and report cases of conflict of interest that affect public policies for tobacco control, as well as raise awareness among legislators, officials, the media, researchers and the general public about the tools and protocols to avoid this. bad practiceErick Antonio Ochoa pointed out.

“Following the process of approval of the minute to reform the General Law for Tobacco Control, we detected a possible conflict of interest because even when it was listed in item 6 of the agenda during the session last Thursday, this A matter of vital importance to give entry to the appointment of the new head of the National Commission for Attention to Victims. We do not want to think badly of the Board of Political Coordination or the Board of Directors of the Senate, but we urge that said analysis, discussion and eventual approval be resumed without delay, as the priority public health issue that is”He added.

Dr. Dèsirée Vidaña pointed out that the conflict of interest occurs when private interests (financial, personal or any other interest or commitment unrelated to the responsibilities arising from the position she holds) interfere – or seem to interfere – in the capacity of an official, researcher , professional or institutional to act impartially, fairly and perform their duties. They can be presented directly, through payments, gifts or services or indirectly through attendance at events or social activities where there is direct involvement with the industry.

He also noted that the tobacco industry has a long history of corrupting political processes and decision-making throughout the world, including Mexico and Latin America. Finally, Dr. Vidaña mentioned that science is not free from conflict of interest. “When we talk about tobacco and its products, it is not enough to say that we have scientific evidence, we have to know where it comes from, who is paying for it and what intentions may be behind that information”, He concluded

The former commissioner of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) and currently president of Refleaccionar con Responsabilidad AC, Miguel Ángel Toscano, pointed out that, during the last 17 years, particularly since the approval of the Framework Agreement for Tobacco Control, The tobacco industry in Mexico has intensified its strategies to undermine any public policy that seeks to improve the health of Mexicans, particularly girls and boys.

He pointed out that although fifteen years ago they sponsored trips to legislators to stop any initiative, today they change the strategy, but not the form, and now they take influencers and representatives of the media (with everything paid) to their facilities in Switzerland , The Cube, where in exchange for nothing, they show them the supposed benefits of vaporizers. Toscano called on the senators of the republic not to accept any interference from the tobacco industry and to approve this initiative in plenary session.

The lack of transparency in the relationship of certain officials with powerful industries that manufacture products that are harmful to health (such as cigarettes) and the underlying conflict and interest, have for many years been an ingrained drag on Latin American and Mexican culture. Such officials confuse the tasks of their public positions with the possibility of doing business that brings them unacceptable benefits, said Juan Núñez, coordinator of the Mexico Health-Talk Coalition. He stressed that, as part of the fight against corruption, citizens must report the conflict of interest.

He added that public servants of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial powers should not confuse the legitimate right to a hearing that individuals may request, with the interference of the tobacco industry in the design, application and evaluation of public policies on control of the tobacco.

DZ