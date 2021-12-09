Chris Pratt comes to the original Super Mario Bros.

Chris Pratt will be in charge of the voice of Mario in the movie of this character. Although we still don’t have an official look at this tape, over the past few months we’ve seen endless edits from fans giving us a glimpse of how strange this information turns out to be. Now a fan has taken this meme to a new frontier by create a version of Super Mario Bros., which is voiced by Chris Pratt.

That’s right, right now you can enjoy an extension for Google Chrome, known as Chris Pratt is Super Mario, which allows everyone to enjoy level 1-1 of the original Super Mario Bros. Everything is exactly how you remember it. Nevertheless, each Mario action is accompanied by a line of dialogue that Chris Pratt has said in movies like Jurassic world and Guardians of the Galaxy.

This strange version of Super Mario Bros. is available for free, and anyone can play it here. Obviously, this is a joke, and it does not represent the voice that Pratt will have in the Super Mario Bros movie. However, it is still funny in many ways.

Via: Nintendo life