Junk food affects your temper and your mood swings, we explain how!

Eating a balanced diet rich in nutrients is essential for healthy mental and physical development, especially during adolescence. And it is that fried foods, sweets, soft drinks, fast food, cakes, ice cream, biscuits, etc., have a direct impact on your mood.

If you have repeatedly noticed that you feel down, depressed or without energy, this could be due to the link between your diet and your temperament.

Chips, Candy, and Soda: How Junk Food Affects Your Mood

While a healthy, balanced diet helps you stay awake, positive, and creative, a junk-food diet can make your behavior problems worse. This is due to the connection between the brain and the gastrointestinal tract, as it houses millions of bacteria influencing the production of neurotransmitters.

In this way, healthy foods contribute to the correct transport of serotonin and dopamine (to mention some neurotransmitters), while junk food causes the production of these substances to fail, which ends up affecting our emotions.

Anxiety and depression

The sugars and carbohydrates found in sweets, white bread, cakes, sodas, and more, contribute to inflammation in the body, which is directly linked to depression. According to the American Heart Association, women should limit their sugar intake to six teaspoons a day, while the ideal amount for men is nine.

To avoid these changes in your mood, try to eat foods with fiber, antioxidants, folic acid, vitamin D, magnesium, among others. Do not forget to visit an expert before changing your diet, as each organism works differently.

