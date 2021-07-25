Chip shortage affecting stock in consoles and PC parts could extend to 2023, according to Intel

If during this year you have tried to get a new generation console or a new graphics card, there is no doubt that you have found that, in the best of cases, it has been an effort above normal, especially if you has tried a graphics card. In the worst case, many users are still actively and passively trying to get hold of their new hardware, fighting each other every time the stock is replenished, which often sells out in a matter of minutes.

Despite the fact that the situation has softened considerably compared to a few months ago, from Intel they believe that the shortage of chips that affects the stock in consoles and PC parts could extend until 2023.

The information has been shared by the CEO of Intel himself through the summary of the activity of the company in this second quarter of the fiscal year. In the same, it is explained that, although the company expects that during the second half of this year the problem will be reduced to its minimum, It will take a year or two for the industry to fully meet current demand.

It seems that you will still have to wait until you can buy a new piece of hardware in a store in a “conventional” way, that is, with continuous stock and without lists or waiting lines. In a more positive approach, at least at the moment it is much easier to get a console than in previous months, since in recent weeks Xbox Series X has been in stock for even hours.

