China, technological power and Branding? 7 notable brands

Several years ago, talking about Chinese products was synonymous with low quality or only large quantities, today we cannot deny that their quality has generally risen to levels of excellence.

China is evolving to stop being the world’s factory, and to position itself more in an economy based on technology in different areas such as food, household appliances, airlines, banks, insurance companies and memorable marks that have a high consumption due to their good performance.

Being part of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), referring to the emerging countries, all of them have in common a large population and a huge territory that gives them continental strategic dimensions and an enormous amount of natural resources, and the most important thing, that The growth of its gross domestic product (GDP) and its participation in world trade make them very attractive as investment destinations, but China can differentiate itself from them for very important reasons such as the level of perception of its brands at a local global level and of its high quality of products in different markets.

Branding in China is a matter highly valued by companies, the development of brands in foreign markets is a success at the government level since 70% of the 50 most influential brands in this country are owned by the state according to the study by https://www.chinainternetwatch.com/30833/brandz-top-brands/

In this recent edition, it mentions that the branding strategies of these companies are being improved and have an important weight in the hierarchy of positioning actions in China and in the countries that have a presence.

The most successful case of a Chinese brand globally is Lenovo, this company became the largest in the world and more than half of its income comes from America and Europe. In Mexico it has had an outstanding growth.

In 2005, Lenovo bought IBM’s computer division, which was involved in keeping the company moving so fast and so fast. Its products are widely accepted due to the cost-benefit ratio and its strategies are focused on 3 lines:

Launch of new products, distribution channels and Marketing-Branding.

Telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. reported a 34% increase over the previous year thanks to strong domestic demand for mobile telephony and its growing global recognition.

It had a growth of 34% in relation to last year, taking the 18th position in the global ranking of international brands and the second Chinese brand. It added new routes, direct flights to Europe as well as connections to New Zealand, Australia and focused more on Asian destinations such as Taiwan and Hong Kong.

It had 40% growth and is the second largest beer manufacturer in China and the best-selling oriental brand in the United States, it achieved double-digit growth thanks to creative interactions with its consumers.

It is a dominant online “search engine” and is the # 1 Chinese most trusted brand name, has a huge e-commerce presence, and is also # 1 in financial information-based brand influence, with a Huge brand equity.

It is a food and dairy company that has a presence in China, America and Australia, processes cream, milk, fresh milk and tea to mention a few, in 2013 it signed an alliance with Dairy Farmers of America who has the Borden brand, that of the vaquita with a flower, this alliance will allow her to have access to other technologies that will make her grow even more. Today it is positioned as number 10 worldwide in dairy producers with Nestlé and Danone being the leaders, with Unilever number 11.

It is considered the largest appliance manufacturer in the world and recently claimed to be the producer of a smart TV with custom functions. This producer is introducing interactive products to satisfy that segment of consumers. It is present in more than 100 countries, being the leader in some of them in refrigerators and washing machines.

It seems that the Chinese have decided to conquer the world, ceasing to be just “a factory” to become a builder of powerful brands at a technological and branding level. Perhaps today some of them do not sound so familiar to us, but in a few years they will be as well known as McDonald’s, Coca-Cola to mention a few since in some countries they are already considered leaders.

The Latin markets are the next big step for these brands as the price and quality will be outstanding.