China this week introduced the first inhalable vaccine against the coronavirus at the 5th Hainan International Sanitary Industry Expo. Under the name of Crown, its development was carried out by the team of scientist Chen Wei and the biotechnology company CanSino Biologics, local media report.

How does the first inhalable vaccine against COVID work?

To administer the drug, it is required to place the vaccine in the device and press the button to complete the nebulization, collect Sina. Next you have to breathe deeply, inhale the atomized particles and hold your breath for 5 seconds. The whole process takes 20 seconds.

For the development of the vaccine, the scientists used Ad5-nCoV (also known as Convidecia), previously developed by CanSino Biologics, according to the study published in the medical journal The Lancet. The vaccine formulation has not been modified and only different methods of administration are used.

Crown is currently in the Phase II clinical trial process

According to scientists, the vaccine is being well tolerated by people and creates a similar amount of antibodies to a dose of intramuscular injection. The trials were carried out in September 2020.

“The efficacy and cost effectiveness of aerosol vaccination must be evaluated in future studies,” the research notes.

ABOUT THE RESULTS OF THE PHASE 1 TEST

Phase I clinical trials found that an aerosol booster vaccine taken 28 days after the first intramuscular injection “induced strong IgG and neutralizing antibody responses,” said the trial report, which was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases on Monday. .

The trial also showed that two doses of the aerosol form of Ad5-nCoV were well tolerated, without causing any serious vaccine-related adverse events.

Combining an inactivated vaccine with inhaled Ad5-nCoV has also been shown to produce highly neutralizing antibodies against the prototype coronavirus, as well as the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta strains, according to the developer.

Latest clinical trial results showed good safety results

Animal studies have shown the best enhancement effects of the Ad5-nCoV vaccine as a booster after two inactivated doses, whereas the effect of the mRNA vaccine as a booster was exceeded only by that of Ad5-nCoV.

The inactivated or subunit vaccines were significantly less effective as booster injections than the Ad5-nCoV and mRNA vaccines, with a nearly 10-fold difference in antibody levels.

The latest results of the clinical trial showed good safety results when children 6 to 17 years of age received reduced doses of Ad5-nCoV and the incidence of adverse reactions was lower than in adults.

Inhalable vaccine can stimulate an immune response in mucous membranes

If inhalable Ad5-nCoV is approved for emergency use, it would be the world’s first vaccine to achieve triple immunity (humoral, cellular and mucosal), Tao Lina, a Shanghai-based vaccine industry expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

The inhalable vaccine can stimulate an immune response in the mucous membranes of a person’s respiratory tract. This makes it less painful and more accessible, especially for children and vulnerable people, experts said, as it prevents regional pain and swelling.

In addition, the inhaled form requires only a fifth of the dose of an injected, which conserves more doses and relieves production pressure, according to experts.

Related Notes:

Mexican children are up to 40% obese as adults

WHO recognizes Mexico for combating tobacco consumption

EMA approves 2 new treatments for COVID-19 patients