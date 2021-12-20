There are very simple recipes, but full of flavor that, once tasted, are instantly incorporated into our cookbooks. This is the case of chicken with pineapple and soy curry sauce, a dish loaded with nuances that has conquered us.

This is a recipe born of imagination and the desire to create a new dish. We knew that this combination of ingredients had to work, but we did not imagine to what extent. Balance is perfect.

The chicken is very juicy and the sauce in which it is cooked is responsible. If you don’t have pineapple, you can substitute it for mango or peach in syrup. If you don’t have rum, try using brandy. As you see can be adapted to the ingredients that we have on hand, which is very convenient.

Season the chicken on all sides and mark it in a pan or casserole with a little olive oil, letting the part of the skin melt. lightly roast. We withdraw and reserve. Add a little more oil to the pan or casserole where the chicken has been marked and poach the onion, finely chopped. When it is tender we add the cut pineapple and we fry couple of minutes. Next we add the ground curry, the corn flour and stir to incorporate and cook lightly. After a couple of minutes we water with the juice of half a lemon, the rum, the soy sauce and the water. When the sauce has thickened, return the chicken to the pan, with the skin up. Cover and cook over low heat for 30 minutes or until well cooked. We serve with a garnish of cooked rice and decorated with fresh parsley leaves. Read: How to make linzer cookies, the recipe for the most famous Austrian Christmas pastries (and all year round)

With what to accompany the chicken with pineapple and soy curry sauce

We love the chicken with pineapple and soy curry sauce with a garnish of white rice that collects its juices, although a good mashed potatoes or grilled vegetables are also a success.

