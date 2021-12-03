During the shopping weekend we just left behind, one of the products I was asked the most about was Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. A dongle that has seen the Stick 4K Max model arrive and that allows access to 4K UHD resolution in compatible models. A resolution that does not always appear on the television and is that to force it there is a little trick.

If you have an Amazon Fire TV capable of playing content in 4K (Fire TV 4K or Fire TV Stick 4K Max), a TV with this resolution and compatible content, you may have found that when playing streaming, a message the display indicates that it is 1080p rescaled. A kind of sneak warning that leads us to correct this problem in very few steps.

Don’t use 1080p, use 4K UHD

It is about telling the Fire TV (it must be a model that supports 4K UHD) to make use of 4K resolution whenever it is available and not 1080p. And to do it you just have to navigate a little through their menus.

In fact, it happened that when playing content, for example from Apple TV +, went from 3,840 x 2,160 pixels to a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. A warning appears on the screen and it seemed strange to me, because for example the menu did appear at maximum resolution.

To avoid this problem, simply enter the Fire TV settings through the “Setting”, the last of the options available in the upper bar and is located on the right.

Inside of “Setting” we look for the section “Screen and sound” and within the mosaic of options that we see, click on “Screen”.

Once inside, we are left with the first option is the one that serves us. We came in “Video resolution” and we will see how by default it is activated in “Automatic”.

If you have a compatible TV, the Fire TV can deliver those 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, but it is at their discretion who does it or who, for example, opts for another lesser resolution.

We corrected this by force the system to adopt the 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. For this we are going to mark one of the two lower options, depending on the compatibility of our TV. In my case I have marked 2160p at 60 Hz.

At that point, the Fire TV asks us if we want to make the change and after clicking on “Confirm” we can return to the 4K content that we were going to play and check how now it is played at its maximum resolution.

In this way, if we have a TV with support for 4K and content in this resolution, the Fire TV Stick will always offer the maximum available.





