Checo Pérez from F1 to Sedena; they name him in Wikipedia Secretary of Defense

After his great performance against Lewis Hamilton, the “Checo” Pérez has been “appointed” Secretary of National Defense.

Information (false, of course) leaked online, which speaks to the great influence that the internet has on popular culture today.

The driver was “named” for his “astonishing defense against Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” which occurred earlier today.

According to information that has been leaked on the web, Sergio “Checo” Pérez, the Formula 1 driver, is the new Secretary of National Defense.

By now, it is clear that the internet is one of the greatest inventions in history; imagining life without connection to the network, today, is truly unthinkable.

More than a tool, as it was proposed from its origins, the internet is where life happens; all the conversations are there; news, trends, everything is on the web and, for this reason, is at our fingertips.

It is enough to check our mobile device to be updated regarding what is happening in all areas of the world.

However, in the same way that it has been a great invention, it has also become a space where false news, erroneous data and content are hosted and shared that, without a doubt, are outside our reality.

Some of them have a great sense of humor, while others tend to be detrimental to people’s integrity, which is why it is necessary not to believe in everything that happens on the Internet.

Thus, according to information that has been leaked on the web, through Wikipedia, the Mexican pilot, Sergio “Checo” Pérez, is the new Secretary of National Defense after his “amazing career against Lewis Hamilton in the Grand Prix. Abu Dhabi “happened today, December 12”.

The great influence of social networks

Of course, it is false, but what is revealed here is the fact that a character of the stature of Sergio Pérez is capable of generating so much influence among Internet users.

We were already able to verify this in the last edition of the Mexican Grand Prix, where the pilot won over all the fans and a large number of Mexicans with his performance, even achieving a historic event.

Many times, fanaticism towards a personality, be it sports, social networks, politics or the entertainment world, reaches important extremes and, in that sense, people’s ingenuity is vital.

This is one of those chaos in which that ingenuity is used in a positive way, to such a degree that it generates sympathy among those who have realized the “mistake.”

And it is that to speak of Sergio “Checo” Pérez is to speak of one of the most important athletes in Mexico and one of the greatest references in recent years, especially in 2021, being the protagonist of the economic reactivation plan regarding the events massive in Mexico City.

In a single word, the Grand Prix of Mexico was a success, leaving an economic spill of more than 14 billion pesos and an overwhelming fanaticism thanks to its achievement: being the first Mexican to get on the podium in our country.

