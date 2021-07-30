A few hours away from the month of August, it’s time to see what kind of series, movies and productions you have prepared Disney + for us. Although the public’s attention is surely focused on What If…?, the animated series of the MCU, this time we will also see some classic Star Wars movies and more.

Series:

-Monsters At Work, season 1

-Partners and hounds

-Chip and Dale

-Mickey’s Wonderful World, Part 2

-Star Wars: The Bad Batch

-Marvel Studio LEGENDS (August 4)

-Short Circuit, season 2 (August 4)

-Find me in Paris, seasons 1 and 2 (August 4)

-What If …? (August 11)

-Great Heroes: The Series, Season 3 (August 11)

-Bizaardvark, seasons 1-3 (August 11)

-Diaries of a Future President, Season 2 (August 18)

-Family of Animals (August 18)

-Dinosaurs, seasons 1 to 4 (August 18)

-Nat Geo Lab, season 2 (August 18)

-Topa in Junior Express: What station are we going to? (20th of August)

-Andi Mack, season 3 (August 25)

-Star Wars Vintage: Droids, Seasons 1 and 2 (August 25)

-Amazingly, Season 2 (Aug 25)

-Disney Gallery / Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Season 2 (August 25)

Films:

Star Wars Vintage: The Story of the Faithful Wookiee (August 13)

-Star Wars Vintage: Caravan of Valor (August 13)

-Star Wars Vintage: The Ewoks – The Battle of Endor (August 13)

-The fountain of love (August 20)

-Black Widow (August 25 for all the public)

Documentaries:

-Most wanted sharks (August 6)

-Sharknado (August 6)

-What the shark? (6th August)

-Secrets of the bull shark (6th August)

-I’m Greta (August 6)

-Shark beach (August 25)

Short:

-Muppet Babies Show Time (August 4)

