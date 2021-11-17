The Chinese brand is becoming one of the one that launches the most interesting terminals throughout the year and, if there is something that it wants to stand out for, it is by approaching a youth audience looking for flashy smartphones with an attractive price. These two “guidelines” follow the Realme GT Neo 2 verbatim.

We are facing a smartphone with plenty of power, with a great Qualcomm processor, up to 12 GB of RAM, the possibility of increasing this memory virtually, UFS 3.1 storage and a high-quality cooling system. But it is that its battery and its screen also ooze quality on all 4 sides.

Of course, all that glitters is not gold and it is also true that it has its weak points.

The best of the phone

It is clear that the price and design They are two of the first incentives for which users will approach the phone but as soon as they take a look at its specification sheet they would end up falling in love with the new beast of Realme.

120 Hz display

It is no longer uncommon to find high-end smartphones with high-tech panels and a high refresh rate on the market, so it is appreciated that the Realme GT Neo 2 has the first HDR 10+ screen of the firm, the Samsung E4 AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1300 nits of maximum brightness, which allows users to see their content in the best way both inside and outside the home.

The tactile response is also one of the highest in the industry, being a perfect mobile to play that also has a good number of settings to customize the intensity of the color according to what we are doing with the terminal.

Snapdragon + virtual RAM

The realme GT NEO 2 is starred by a Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 870 5G, which is one of the most powerful that we can find in mobiles that are around 500 euros. In fact, it offers the highest AnTuTu score in the segment.

In addition, it includes the GT 2.0 Mode, designed to optimize the gaming experience by giving a great boost to the performance of the CPU and the touch sampling rate, which can reach 600Hz.

The smartphone is sold with 8 and 12 GB RAM options and with UFS 3.1 storage (that is, faster read and write speed) of 128 or 256 GB. At this point, it should be noted that the mobile phone presents the technology of RAM Virtual that already exists in other brands and allows you to transform the mobile space by up to 7GB more to gain extra power when using several apps at the same time or playing the most demanding titles on the Play Store.

Ultra fast charging

Until the day comes when the batteries in our mobile phones last for weeks, we have to settle for, at least, being able to charge them in less than an hour. That is precisely what the mobile promises to the most demanding users, a 5000mAh cell and the technology of 65W SuperDart fast charge, that allows the phone to be fully charged in just 36 minutes.

The fear of many customers in the face of these charging speeds is the possible overheating of the device and that is why realme incorporates its new vapor chamber cooling technology into the smartphone with an 8-layer structure with diamond thermal gel for better heat dissipation. , providing a safer experience when we spend a lot of time using the mobile.

Design that stands out

If we do not stop to review the data sheet of the Realme GT Neo 2, without a doubt what most draws the attention of the phone is its design based on urban aesthetics designed by Realme Design Studio. In its development, a system of seven nano-multilayers has been used to achieve a double-textured finish and a smoother surface where the green color (if you choose this model) wins all the attention.

To this we add the presence of a pair of stereo speakers Dolby Atmos They offer one of the most comprehensive sound experiences in this price segment.

Do you have weak points?

It is a great mobile, a phone destined to reign in the high-end thanks, in part, to the characteristics that we have discussed. However, until the day the perfect phone hits stores, there are still a few things to polish.

Realme UI

Along with this terminal was presented realme UI 3.0, which updates its privacy functions as well as new functions that allow you to share your favorite photos or videos privately, giving the possibility of removing location information from the photo and photographic data.

Memory management and usage has also been improved, reducing it by 30%, as well as improving overall application opening performance by 10% and increasing battery life by 12%.

Even so, it is an operating system that is too “young” that has a few things to polish, such as too much intrusion into user data or a presence of system apps that is too high. We would like it to be more like pure Android.

Good camera, but …

In the photographic section, it has a 64MP main camera with AI technology to take high resolution photos, both day and night, a wide angle and a macro sensor. We would have inadvertently swapped this last lens for a telephoto lens, even if it had a narrow zoom range, much more useful than the sensor dedicated to taking close-up shots.

To 16M front camera, which releases film simulation filters and street photography mode, we do not put a single but.

Price in Spain

This device of the Chinese brand will be available from November 16 in two configurations (8GB + 128GB and 12 + 256GB) and in three different colors: green, blue and black. The official price of the device is € 449.99 in the 8GB + 128GB version and € 549.99 with 12GB + 256GB capacity.

It is called to be one of the great mobiles to give at parties so do not take your eye off it.