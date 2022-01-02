CES 2022 will finally be a reality. But the stay of the public is reduced, keeping the days of the press.

Few imagined that the pandemic would last that long, but Omicron it has expanded massively. Nevertheless CES 2022 may be held.

It has been precisely the protection afforded by vaccines that has allowed CES 2022 opens its doors, despite the casualties of very important companies.

In a statement issued by the organization itself, it is confirmed that CES 2022 will be held, but it will last one day less for visitors, keeping the days open only for the press.

In this way, they remain on January 3 and 4 for the press, and they remain from 5 to 7 January for the public.

The news is confirmed after such important brands as Lenovo, Intel, AMD, MSI, OnePlus and IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta and Twitter, among others, have confirmed that they will not be in person at CES 2022.

These companies will present their products, but they will do so virtually through online presentations and press releases.

The organization of CES 2022 emphasizes that, despite the absences, there will still be 2,200 live exhibitors at the fair, and 143 companies have signed up in the last two weeks, which is when Ómicron began to spread.

“As the world’s most influential tech event, CES stands firm on its promise to be the meeting place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately improve our lives.“said Gary Shapiro, CTA president and CEO.

“We are shortening the fair to three days and we have implemented extensive sanitary measures for the safety of all attendees and participants “, Explain.

All visitors to CES 2022 must present proof that are fully vaccinated. In addition, international visitors must pass a PCR 24 hours before traveling to the United States.

Within the enclosure, a mask is required, and a safety distance must be maintained.