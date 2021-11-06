Now you can have internet even if you're in the middle of nowhere: SpaceX's Starlink arrives in Mexico

Despite the fact that internet provider companies are investing more and more in better infrastructures and fiber optics, it is a fact that there are places where it is practically impossible to have internet, however that problem will be a thing of the past thanks to Starlink.

Starlink, the satellite internet of billionaire Elon Musk, is finally available for purchase in Mexico. Users who subscribed to their communications have begun to receive emails with this news.

Does Starlink really need 12,000 satellites? Why?

In a first stage, those who choose to have this internet service will be able to enjoy connection speeds ranging between 100 and 200 Mbps, although the speed will increase once there are more ground bases and satellites in orbit.

How much will it cost me to have Starlink?

If you are already planning to cancel the contract with your current internet provider, you will have to wait a bit, since Starlink It will arrive in late 2022 or early 2023.

Before seeing prices, we must know if the service is available in our area, you can know this entering this link and verify if it is already enabled, if you are somewhere where it does not have coverage, you can still make a deposit to “set aside” your place.

Now yes, how much does it cost to have Starlink:

Antenna and decoder: 11,579 pesos

Monthly internet service: 2,299 pesos

Shipping and management: 1,420 pesos

When you have your area located, a breakdown of what must be paid will appear, followed by a form to enter the contact information, the payment of the 2,299 peso deposit must be made in a period of no more than 15 minutes. If the deposit is not made, the place will be lost.

Photo: Starlink

Should I switch to satellite internet?

Photo: Starlink

The price might seem high compared to other internet services we currently have, but let’s not forget that Starlink It is designed to reach rural places where there are not so many base stations, and therefore the internet service is deficient.

You should not forget that this is only the record to set aside a place within the service, since Starlink It will arrive in 2022 or early 2023.

Photo: Starlink

The company Starlink Satellite Systems México, S. de RL de CV already has the respective permits from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) to begin operations in the country.

We eagerly await the official arrival of Elon Musk’s satellite internet, and of course when this happens, Unocero will bring you all the information.