CES 2022: Garmin announced two new smartwatches, the Vivomove Sport and the powerful Venu 2 Plus

Garmin International joins the launches of the week of the CES 2022 with the announcement of smart watches: vivomove Sport and Venu 2 Plus. On the one hand, the vivomove Sport has a suite of health and wellness tools, such as the energy monitor Body Battery, stress tracking, sleep monitoring, GPS-connected sports apps, and more. On the other, the Venu 2 Plus It brings as a novelty the possibility of answering calls from the clock, thanks to its voice control incorporated into the equipment. Both of them smartwatch They can be used with Android or Apple cell phones and pose direct competition to the Apple Watch and the Samsung Watch, but with a greater focus on health.

Let’s start with the first vivomove Sport, which has metallic accents and features a silicone strap that matches the watch face in warm colors and soft green. With a traditional appearance with its real clock hands, the smartwatch it also has a hidden touch screen that appears only when needed. You can interact with it and the needles will dynamically move apart.

“A smartwatch is only useful if you wear it, and we know that many people still want a traditional-looking watch with real hands. With vivomove Sport, you can have the best of both worlds at an affordable price“, He said Susan lyman, vice president of global consumer marketing for Garmin.

When it comes to the tools and functions of the watch, the vivomove Sport monitors respiration, pulse oximeter, stress, advanced sleep (with sleep stages), hydration log, and heart rate 24/7 (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings). Also, with the Body Battery energy monitor, the energy level of the body can be observed. Added to this is the ability to follow the menstrual and pregnancy cycle, record symptoms along with other health and wellness data in the Garmin Connect app.

By having the floor Sport In its name, of course it has sports-specific functions and applications such as yoga, strength, Pilates, cardio, treadmill, cycling, and more. It can connect to the GPS of a compatible phone and accurately track the user’s distance and pace, as well as monitor activities throughout the day with step count, calories burned, minute intensity, and more.

With a battery life of up to 5 days in smartwatch mode and up to an additional day in traditional mode, the vivomove Sport displays notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, and alerts.

On the other hand is the Venu 2 Plus, which has the same functions as the series Venu 2 (sleep quality score, stress management, energy monitoring, pulse oximeter, women’s health features and options for exercises and workouts), just add a GPS. It allows users to make and receive calls and a voice assistant on their phone to send messages, ask questions and more, compatible with Siri, Google Assistant or Bixby.

The Venu 2 Plus It is available in three versatile colors with a 43mm case, stainless steel bezel and an industry standard 20mm quick release silicone strap. It has an AMOLED touchscreen with a resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 glass and a battery life of up to 9 days in smartwatch mode (which far exceeds any competing device) and up to 8 hours in GPS mode with music.

According Garmin, a charge of as little as 10 minutes adds up to 1 day of battery life in smartwatch mode and 1 hour in GPS mode with music.

Share similarities with him vivomove Sport, as it also has health monitoring functions such as heart rate, advanced sleep quality control, physical age, respiration, pulse oximeter, stress measurement, hydration and women’s health. It also features Body Battery and Heat Snapshot energy monitoring, which records a two-minute window of metrics that generates a report that users can share with their healthcare provider.

With over 75 preset workouts for cardio, yoga, strength, high-intensity interval training, and Pilates, available at Garmin Connect, the Venu 2 Plus has built-in music, payments contactless with Garmin Pay and notifications for calls, messages, reminders, updates, news and more.

Without a local sale price, both watches will be available in Argentina from February of this year at the exclusive GARMIN stores and on its official website.

