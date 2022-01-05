Bad news for all those who were waiting for the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition. Yesterday there was a rumor about the future plans of the CD Projekt RED game, mentioning the news of patch 1.5 (hairdressers, a garage, improved AI, transmogrification system, a complete rebalancing of the loot system, new user interface ); a free DLC with 4 new weapons; details of the first expansion or a mini-game in the style of Gwent. However, Radek Grabowski, press director at CD Projekt Red, has denied all this information echoed by Forbes magazine. “This doesn’t fit, sorry Paul“, he wrote in a tweet.

This thing does not add up. Sorry, Paul. – Radek (@gamebowski) January 3, 2022

In this way, the relaunch of Cyberpunk 2077 that was to be announced in a supposed broadcast in February is denied. It is also not true, therefore, that we are going to have upcoming information on Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners, the anime made by Studio Trigger with the writing and history made by the CDPR themselves for Netflix.

Unveiled the immense amount of money it has cost to develop Cyberpunk 2077

Despite not having the full support of the public, the Polish studio continues to work on Cyberpunk 2077 to ensure that the title becomes a long-term franchise. In fact, the game ended the year 2021 being one of the best-selling and most-played games on Steam. As of today, it is easy to find the discounted title as upgrade updates continue to be released, with a promising 2022 in which it is expected to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series along with more additional content. However, there will not be a relaunch of the game, at least as rumored yesterday. Curiously, this is not the first time that CD Projekt RED has come out to disprove rumors, just a year ago it did so for the same reason as today … Will this be the year of Cyberpunk 2077 luckily?

Related topics: Multi platform

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe