It has cost its own, but finally Cyberpunk 2077 begins to receive positive reviews

Almost a year after its premiere, Cyberpunk 2077 it is not still seen with the same eyes as when the game had not been launched. In its day, everything pointed to the fact that the title of CD Projekt RED was going to mark a before and after in the video game industry, but the truth is that the disappointment was so enormous that they ended up accepting returns of the game, both physically as digital. The roadmap of the title was drastically changed and today it focuses on releasing patches of improvements to make Cyberpunk 2077 a better game, something that seems to be being achieved …

Pawel Sasko, Cyberpunk 2077 mission director, has released a tweet explaining that The game has started receiving positive reviews on Steam from new players who have tested the title almost a year after its release with numerous updates released. It is clear that in one way or another the experience has managed to be improved, although for this it has been necessary to delay the launch of new content to prioritize the improvement of the originals.

Last days # Cyberpunk2077 received a flood of very positive reviews on Steam from the new players 🥺 You can’t imagine what it means to me 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bz3xElKixT – Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) November 25, 2021

The truth is that Cyberpunk 2077 plans to kick off the year 2022 by releasing more bug-fixing updates, hoping to receive free additional content as soon as possible once the performance of the game is as expected by everyone, for which feedback is still requested from the players. Likewise, the PS5 and Xbox Series versions were delayed until next year, something that is appreciated by players who hope to discover the story of V once it is as surprising (pleasantly) as possible. Is the time to show off Cyberpunk 2077 approaching?