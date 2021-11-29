A transparent case is a type of case that all users must have, since it is sure that at some point or another it is very useful to have it at hand and be able to use it with your iPhone. In this case, it is the Ringke brand that is in charge of offering a fantastic option to a really cheap price.

Usually this type of case is usually thin and has the handicap of giving little protection to the device, however, with this case it will not happen, since It also stands out for how well built it is and the great protection it gives to the iPhone. In addition, it will allow you to show off the fantastic design of your Apple phone, which is one of the reasons why you probably bought it.

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe

We continue talking about transparent covers to put on the table the alternative offered by Apple itself. One of the problems that most transparent cases have is that they do not have MagSafe technology, a technology that all iPhone 13 Pro users can use with different accessories.

Well, that is just what this Apple case comes to solve, which yes it is compatible with all MagSafe accessories. Of course, it has a price, and it is really not totally transparent, since you can see in it the magnet that makes it compatible with this technology. However, despite this, you will still be able to enjoy the design of your iPhone with this case.

elago Magnetic Silicone Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro

We have already talked about elago covers in compilations similar to this one, but we include them again because really the options they have are really very attractive and of tremendous quality. In this case, this silicone case is very reminiscent in terms of design and texture of the official Apple one, without the apple logo, obviously.

In addition, another of the points that you have to take into account about this cover is that has MagSafe compatibility, so you can use it while also using other accessories of this type. It has a wide range of very attractive colors as they are in dark blue, light blue, lovely pink, mint and black.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Obviously, within a compilation of silicone cases for the iPhone we have to talk about the most traditional option used by users, which is Apple’s own silicone case. In this case we have chosen the Calendula color sleeve, which has both an elegant and fun tone, and which will give your iPhone a very cheerful touch, regardless of the color of your device.

Apple silicone cases are a sure hit for all users, although it is true that in economic terms they are above the competition. But the reality is that the user experience they provide is fantastic, and also, also feature MagSafe technologyHow could it be otherwise, so that you can use all MagSafe accessories while wearing this case.

Leather covers

If you want to give your iPhone a much more elegant touch, there is certainly nothing like using a leather case next to it. In addition, the touch that this material gives is unmatched, giving users a truly satisfying experience. That is why we have chosen three options with which you will have very difficult to make a choice.

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe

We have jumped up the category, but we are still talking about a cover from the Cupertino company itself. Leather covers are always an option that will convey elegance and above all, a truly unmatched touch with other types of material. Therefore, the Apple option is always a guarantee of success and satisfaction.

In this case we have chosen the ocher color, a very traditional color, but still very attractive. You also have to keep in mind that it is compatible with MagSafe technology, which means that you can use the iPhone with this case while also using accessories with this technology.

Mujjo Leather Case for iPhone 13 Pro

One of the manufacturers that always accompanies Apple making high-quality leather cases is Mujjo, and obviously we had practically the obligation to put it in this compilation because it is an option that you have to take into account yes or yes. This case is wrapped in leather from the brand itself, which is cared for and manufactured so that the experience you have with it is as satisfactory as possible.

Is Available in various colors, this Brown, blue and black, so you can choose the one that best matches your style or simply the one you like the most of the three. In addition, you have to take into account that the fact that it is made of leather will not only affect the touch you will have while you use it, but it also gives the iPhone a lot protection against possible shocks or fallsthat may suffer.

Mous – iPhone 13 Pro Case

We are going with another skin option for all users of an iPhone 13 Pro. In this case it is the Mous brand that gives users one more alternative than many quality, to give your devices that touch of class that leather cases always provide.

But beware, this case will not be elegance the only thing that it will bring to your iPhone, but also will keep you well protected at all times against scratches, drops or bumps that it may suffer during daily use. It is also compatible with MagSafe technology and it is available in up to four colors such as black leather, bamboo, speckled black leather and walnut

Extra protection with these robust cases

Many users need to give their iPhone 13 Pro extra protection, and that is why there are different alternatives on the market that have this degree of protection for situations where the device is much more exposed to possible shocks, falls or scratches. Here are some of them.

seacosmo iPhone 13 Pro case

When a user looks for a case that gives their device extra protection, without a doubt this will be one of the best options they can find, since It will not only provide that necessary protection on the back of the iPhone, but also on the front.

It is a cover that offers 360º protection. It has a TPU screen protector that adheres perfectly to the part that will protect the back of the device, so that everything is carefully anchored. In addition, this cover is certified with Air Cushion technology.

Ringke Fusion – X

The Ringke brand returns to make an appearance in this compilation, and the reality is that all its covers give the iPhone a lot of protection, with the aim that the device is kept looking new for as long as possible, something vital for all those users who change it every year and for this they have to sell it.

In this case, the case offers several reinforcements both on the side and on the back, which mix it with a camouflage design to make this case more attractive. Although you can also buy it with the back in solid color if the camouflage finish does not convince you. The side reinforcements not only give it that extra protection in falls and bumps, but also allow you to grip it much better.

Sicher iPhone 13 Pro Case

We finish the compilation of cases for iPhone 13 Pro with this option of the Sicher brand so original, since mix all the possible protection for your device with a very striking futuristic design. Ideal for all users who want a case that has that extra protection for the iPhone, but without giving up an original design.

Bill with three layers of protection which they call Alumium, Rubber TOU and Panel PC, making the device always protected against any blow, fall or scratch that may suffer as a result of daily use. It also has enough thickness to make sure that the camera module does not touch the surface if you support the iPhone.

The Bitten Apple recommendation

As you know, whenever we make this type of compilation within La Manzana Mordida, we like to tell you which of the options we have proposed convinces us the most, and this case was not going to be an exception. However, we remind you that this is a totally personal choice, so we encourage you to choose the one that best meets your needs.