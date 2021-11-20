The listing will mark the first IPO of a company in Mexico that is not a real estate trust since Cox Energy America began listing in July 2017.

The lender has 2.9% of the pawn shop market in Mexico with 194 locations, plus 22 in Guatemala, according to a presentation by the company to investors. It reported 693 million pesos in income in the first nine months of the year with a profit before interest, taxes and depreciation of 87 million pesos.

Punto Casa de Bolsa, the brokerage that is part of the Elektra Group of billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, and Intercam are bookmakers.