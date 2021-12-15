Dec 14, 2021 at 21:21 CET

EP

The National Road Transport Committee (CNTC) will maintain the convocation of national strike between December 20, 21 and 22 and the Truck demonstrations scheduled for this Wednesday in Madrid and other Spanish cities after the last meeting with the Secretary of State for Transport, Isabel Pardo de Vera.

According to the employer, during the negotiations on Tuesday there has been some progress in the talks, but “it is still insufficient”. In this sense, the committee lacks a proposal from the Government and affirms that it is waiting to receive “a written proposal from the Government that specifies its offer in order to be able to be evaluated.”

In addition to the Secretary of State, the meeting that took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda was also attended by all the members of the General Directorate of Transport.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, stated this Tuesday that “breakthroughs” are taking place in meetings, “although it is necessary be cautious “.

This was expressed this Tuesday in Osuna (Seville), in statements to the media, on the occasion of the act of beginning of the works of a promotion of housing beneficiaries of the subsidies of the Program of Promotion of the Park of Housing for Rent, to which he has the Minister of Development, Infrastructures and Spatial Planning, Marifrán Carazo, attended.

“Progress is being made, but you have to be cautious, you have to be prudent. Of course, we are going to work so that the suspension of the strike takes place, “the minister assured.

Sánchez has indicated that his Department works for “offer a scenario of certainty to citizens and the sectors that are pending and concerned. But of course we are going to make every effort so that we can reach an agreement. “