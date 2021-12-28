Carnation® and La Lechera® from the Nestlé® group present in the Mexican culinary culture

Nestlé®, one of the favorites of Mexicans, is proud of its Carnation® and La Lechera® brands, present for more than 85 years in every home in the country.

As they are emblems of the favorite dishes, it becomes a great challenge for the company to keep these brands current and updated to each of the consumers.

That is why Nestlé® has considered continuing to expand these categories to continue leaving its mark, with the only ones, the usual Carnation® and La Lechera®.

Carnation®, known as “cooking milk”, was the first brand to offer an evaporated milk to make creamy, milky and affordable dairy solutions accessible to a broader set in the country. The familiar red and white can has been a staple for consumers, making it an iconic product.

Staying true to the promise of superior quality goodness, with the goal of remaining the brand of choice, Nestlé® has expanded its product portfolio by offering its consumers relevant articles that help solve their day-to-day in terms of trends such as practicality, versatility and Health and Wellness, for which it launched on the market, Carnation® plant origin and Carnation® lactose-free.

Also, along with the iconic La Lechera ®, has the distinction of being the gold standard in condensed milk, since it is made with one hundred percent pure cow’s milk.

Nestlé® also launched the products La Lechera® Spread and La Lechera® lactose-free, to continue conquering and offering new proposals to its loyal customers.

The communication of these great brands has represented a challenge for the Swiss multinational company to remain united with its consumers. Always innovating in the forms of contact and ensuring presence at all points of contact This is how Receta Nestlé arises, which has become an ally in the everyday kitchen of Mexicans.

On the other hand, endorsing the commitment to society and the environment, Nestlé® is a pioneer in the creation of social responsibility and sustainability campaigns, such as whenever someone uses one of its products.s Carnation® and La Lechera® It is supporting small Mexican dairy producers, as well as taking care of the environment by not generating so much waste thanks to its 100% recyclable packaging.