Social networks provide users with a form of immediate communication, within these there are those who use them to publicize everything that is important to them; However, these who allow us to see the flaws or failures with which we live on a daily basis, specific cases have occurred where users making use of the networks have managed to modify the behavior of companies and even improve some service or product and that happens due to the complaints that are uploaded to the network daily. Such is the case of a user who from his personal account accused the burger chains Carl’s Jr, for selling a hamburger that promised stuffed jalapeños which in fact came in the food; However, they did not contain anything inside, which caused a strong annoyance in the consumer who revealed the situation with a video and strong anger, to which the chain responded by apologizing.

Twitter user @SimplementeXbox denounced through a short video of approximately 34 seconds, as the hamburger “Diablo” that he consumed from the popular fast food chain Carl’s Jr, promises to contain stuffed jalapeños which as seen in the video when opening each jalapeño did not contain anything inside, as a video title you can see that it labels the hamburger restaurant and indicates that the situation cannot be possible, I also apologize for the high-sounding words that he occupies during the video where he denounces his discomfort.

@CarlsJrMx I can’t believe this is what they sell us. Too bad Carls. Sorry for the bad words pic.twitter.com/5rvwl7bUKT – Alfredo Vargas (@SimplementeXbox) November 4, 2021

For its part, the fast food chain Carl’s Jr regretted what happened and declared the following from its official Twitter account:

“Good morning Alfredo !. Thank you for contacting us Bright star Please enter the following link to be able to provide you with the corresponding follow-up to your case. We suggest you have your purchase ticket nearby to record all the necessary data. Greetings! HamburgerDestellos ”

According to data from Euromonitor International, in Mexico there are around 53 thousand 139 different points where fast food is sold, this until last year 2020. On the other hand Mercawise, points out in a study that 52.6% of Mexicans go around one to three times a week consume this type of food in fast food restaurants.

In Mexico, fast food represents an important part of the culture, whether it is consumed in self-service chains or in places that are on the avenues, especially within Mexico City, the pace of life requires that everything be consumed shaved and the Food is not off the list, for this reason we find tacos cakes and even complete meals that are served and consumed in less than half an hour, with such a need there are clearly enough options which allows the common citizen to have a varied menu,

