The F1 has arrived at the CDMX , as well as the Career Pan-American with their classic cars in it to join as a Grand Prix supporter.

The F1 is currently one of the most prestigious sporting events of today, and undoubtedly the most important for the world of motor racing, placing itself above events such as the NASCAR, the World Rally Championship, World Touring Car Championship, etc. A study conducted by Statista shows that the audience of these was 433 million viewers during 2020, being able to compare their popularity with other types of sports championships such as the Champions League, the Soccer World Cup, the Super Bowl, among others.

The biggest event in the automotive world is starting in Mexico, where we will see some of the best drivers today race to see who can get the podium; among some of them we find Max Verstappen, Sergio “Checo” Pérez, Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, Mick Schumacher, Antonio Giovinazzi, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, among other icons of this renowned sport.

Despite the fact that this event of international stature was being highly anticipated since, due to the decrease in social mobility caused by the covid-19 pandemic, it was canceled during 2020, at the F1 It has not been enough for him to bring in the cars, teams and drivers of the best teams of the moment, but seeks to position itself even more with some iconic classic racing cars during your event of the F1, with the completion of the Pan American Race.

The cars that are in charge of competing in the F1 They already manage to capture the attention of whoever sees them, causing thousands of people in CDMX to choose to pay figures of $ 1,500 to $ 405 thousand pesos to enter the event world’s leading sports car, so this time, the Formula 1 has been in charge of providing viewers with added value with the presence of some classic cars and the Carrera Panamericana (for the third time in a row).

The Carrera Panamericana is a rally sporting event organized annually by the Mexican Republic that emerged in 1950 and has major car brands such as Porsche, Mercedes, Pegaso, Alfa Romeo and Ferrari, some of which already roll through the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, in order to remember the IV edition disputed in 1953 that was won by Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio, five times F1 world champion.

In accordance with Mexico GP, Federico González, General Director of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico City 2021:

“Having La Carrera Panamericana as part of F1ESTA is to enhance the great past and legacy that our country has. Formula 1 and rally-type racing have placed Mexico on the world map thanks to their organization, difficulty and competence. For the third consecutive edition we are going to enjoy these beautiful cars at the Hermanos Rodríguez, in addition to the fact that for the first time we will give the helmet of Juan Manuel Fangio to whoever wins the pole position for the Grand Prix, so everything is unified to live a great Latin American celebration ”.

The Merca 2.0 team is in F1 and shows you some of the classic cars before taking their first recognition laps for the Carrera Panamericana.

These were some of the classic cars that are present in the F1 event in CDMX that will provide extra support thanks to the Pan American Race, in addition to providing an extra incentive to spectators to enjoy this event more.

