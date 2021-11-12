The dispute for third place in the constructors’ championship between Ferrari and McLaren is very close and Carlos Sainz believes that the key will be not making mistakes and finding a little more performance in the car.

The increasingly prolific list of podiums achieved by Carlos Sainz In Formula 1 he started in 2019 in Brazil and, since then, the Spanish driver has added four more in Italy, Monaco, Hungary and Russia.

Only the first two were with McLaren, which is now the main rival of Ferrari and Sainz in the dispute for third place in the constructors’ championship, so the Spanish driver hopes to maintain his good streak for the benefit of his current team.

“Now we are the hunted, until now we have been the hunters”

“It’s a great racing circuit, an old-school track,” Carlos Sainz begins in relation to Interlagos. «My first podium was here and I have great memories. It was amazing to be on the podium at night with the whole team, who hadn’t been allowed to hold a podium for years. We had lots of fun. I really like racing here and it would be nice to get another good result. It will be necessary to see if we are able to add a good handful of points on Sunday ».

Very even dispute

The circuit will be a determining factor in a very close fight that Carlos Sainz is enjoying. We have to see how it goes. Now we are the hunted, so far we have been the hunters and we have been stepping on the gas all year to overtake McLaren. They were very strong throughout the season. Now we have to take the momentum from the last races and give it our all until the end.

Simulations carried out at the factory predict a slight superiority for McLaren, but Sainz considers the differences to be so small that nothing can be taken for granted. “McLaren should be faster than us this weekend, but there is a lot of equality, the thing is in a tenth, so the key will be to see who makes a perfect lap and prepares the car better for the sprint qualification, “reiterates the Madrid native.

In Sainz’s opinion, Ferrari needs to find a little more performance in a car that has outperformed McLaren in the last three rounds, allowing it to place third in the constructors’ championship with a 13.5-point lead.

«If we want to finish third, which is the objective of this year, you have to find something else in the car, because the balance can change from one race to the next. We come from Mexico, where I was very fast all weekend, from my best races at Ferrari, and we want to continue with the good dynamics, ”concludes Sainz.