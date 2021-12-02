The 10 best-selling cars in November 2021

Car sales in Spain closed the month of November 2021 with 66,399 units sold. A volume of registrations that, compared to the result of the same period of the previous year, represents a drop of 12.3%. The Dacia Sandero regains the lead and becomes the best-selling car.

The Spanish car market has moderated its decline in November 2021. Unfortunately all the channels have closed that month in negative. The car sales in Spain they have accounted for a total of 66,399 registered units. A result that, if compared to that obtained in the same period last year, represents a 12.3% drop.

The lack of stock

in dealerships due to the shortage of microchips in vehicle production centers adds to the economic uncertainty derived from the coronavirus pandemic. This has resulted in a “perfect storm” to sink the sales figures in the Spanish territory.

The Hyundai Tucson has been the best-selling SUV in Spain in November 2021

On the contrary, and despite the poor results obtained these months, the accumulated data continues to be positive. In the period between January and November new car registrations totaled 773,396 units, 3.8% more compared to 2020. However, it remains to be seen that the year 2021 will close with growth. Failure to do so would be a real failure. Even more so taking into account the closings of commercial activity that occurred in the previous year.

Dacia Sandero, the best-selling car in Spain in November 2021

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in Spain During the month of November it presents important changes with respect to past editions of this monthly list. The victory has been for the Dacia Sandero. The successful low-cost utility regains the lead. The Hyundai Tucson finished second and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the Peugeot 2008.

At the gates of the podium has been the Toyota Corolla. Available exclusively with hybrid mechanics, it maintains solvent performance. A special mention should also be made of the Peugeot 208 (5th) which has climbed several positions if we look at the Top 10 for October. In addition, the SEAT Arona returns to make an appearance. In this case with the tenth position.

Video comparison of the Dacia Sandero, the best-selling car in Spain, with the KIA Rio and the SEAT Ibiza

The 10 best-selling cars in Spain in November 2021

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 1 Dacia sandero 2,264 2 Hyundai tucson 2,105 3 Peugeot 2008 1,996 4 Toyota Corolla 1,684 5 Peugeot 208 1,669 6 Toyota C-HR 1,596 7 Nissan qashqai 1,533 8 Volkswagen t-roc 1,370 9 Citroën C4 1,369 10 SEAT Arona 1,328

Once again the attention is drawn to the absence of the SEAT León. The Spanish compact is usually at the top of the ranking. Similarly, the Nissan Qashqai, which not long ago struggled monthly to be the best-selling SUV, keeps moving away from the top spots.

Talking about the best-selling car brands in Spain, the victory went to Peugeot. Hyundai and Toyota came in second and third respectively.