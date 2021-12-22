You don’t have a lot of time these days before Christmas to train? Here you have a routine of 15 minutes of cardiovascular exercise that we can do at home without any need for equipment.

As always, we are going to structure the training like a Tabata so that you can regulate the duration and intensity to your liking. If your level is good and you hold on, you can stretch the training to 16 minutes. If you see that it is too much for you to go two laps to the next circuit, it is enough to do eight minutes of work like that.

In these links you can see how to do an arms training at home, legs and abdomen, and in this article we are going to see how we can accelerate our body with a cardiovascular training. As always there will be four exercises that we will do 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest for each of them.

Run on site

We stand upright in a comfortable position with our arms next to the body and begin alternately raising one knee and moving the arms at the same pace as if we were running.

We have to avoid arching the back forwards or backwards during the movement, keep it straight and upright at all times and above all, do the movement quickly and explosively during the 20 seconds of work. It is also important to raise the legs enough so that the knee reaches at least the height of the hip at an angle of about 90 degrees.

Jumping Jacks

We start standing, with our feet together and our arms close to our body and with a jump we separate our legs and we carry our arms above our heads. Then, we take another jump and return to the starting position to finish the repetition. I have opted for the classic jumping jack for this training but we can choose any variant.

Remember to bend your knees slightly to cushion the fall and fall on the toes so that all the impact does not fall on our knees.

Climbers or mountain climbers

In addition to continuing to accelerate our body, we are going to work our abdomen and arms doing climbers or mountain climbers. Remember that the body should be in a straight line from heels to head.

Movement must be fast and explosive alternately bringing each knee to the elbow on your side as far as possible while the other leg serves as support. You should not keep both legs on the ground at any time, the change should be quick.

Burpees

We finished a lap of the circuit with the loved and hated burpees. This exercise is very complete and demanding at the same time So to finish it will require an extra effort.

We begin the exercise standing in a comfortable position and bring our hands to the height of our feet, at the same time taking a small jump with them to quickly place ourselves in a flexion position. We do a push-up touching the ground with the chest and after another jump we return to a position in which our feet are at the level of our hands and from there we jump and slap above the head. Remember you must do the maximum number of repetitions possible in the 20 seconds of work.

