In November 2021, new car sales in the Netherlands totaled 27,333 registrations. This result, compared to the one obtained in the same period last year, represents a strong decline of 17.5%. In a falling market, the Skoda Enyaq, a 100% electric SUV, rises as the best-selling car.

The car sales in the Netherlands have reached during the month of November 2021 a total of 27,333 units enrolled. This volume of marketed specimens, if compared with that harvested in the same period of the previous year, translates into a 17.5% drop. With this result, the Dutch market moderates its decline slightly.

Like the rest of European markets, the Netherlands is dealing with a lack of stock in dealerships caused by shortages of semiconductors and microchips in production centers. In addition, and if that were not enough, to this must be added the economic uncertainty derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

Video test of the KIA Niro, the best-selling hybrid SUV on the Dutch market

The results obtained in recent months are a heavy burden on the accumulated data. In the period between January and November 2021 new car registrations in the Netherlands reached 287,265 units, 8.3% less compared to 2020.

Skoda Enyaq, the best-selling car in the Netherlands in November 2021

What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in the Netherlands During November it presents important changes and novelties compared to previous editions of this list. The victory has been for the Skoda Enyaq. Remember that this model is a 100% electric SUV. An SUV that is gaining popularity in the Netherlands.

The KIA Niro came in second. The difference that separates it from the Skoda SUV is minimal. And closing the podium, in third position we have the Volkswagen Polo. At the gates of the podium was the Peugeot 208. A special mention should also be made of the Lynk & Co 01 (5th) as it continues to climb positions.

The Lynk & Co 01 continues to climb positions and remains at the gates of the podium

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in the Netherlands are:

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Skoda Enyaq 998 5,148 9 two KIA Niro 992 9,795 one 3 Volkswagen polo 698 7,106 4 4 Peugeot 208 668 5,315 7 5 Lynk & Co 01 649 2,485 37 6 Renault clio 626 4,058 14 7 Toyota Aygo 588 5,543 6 8 KIA Picanto 577 7,499 two 9 Volkswagen ID.4 535 2,996 24 10 Ford Focus 503 4,707 eleven eleven Toyota yaris cross 501 922 92 12 Volvo XC40 479 7,242 3 13 KIA EV6 473 757 104 14 Toyota Corolla 469 4,041 fifteen fifteen Ford Mustang Mach-E 450 2,889 27 16 Renault Captur 446 4,710 10 17 Polestar 2 420 1,496 65 18 Audi Q4 416 1,254 74 19 Opel corsa 414 5,271 8 twenty Peugeot 2008 402 4,516 12 twenty-one Hyundai IONIQ 5 395 788 100 22 FIAT 500 378 3,100 22 23 Citroën C1 370 2,606 32 24 Nissan qashqai 366 2,445 39 25 Volkswagen ID.3 363 1,185 78 Read: Nissan Leaf succumbs to 'SUV fever' to be a leader again

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Netherlands are:

Ranking Mark Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one KIA 2,766 27,282 one two Volkswagen 2,538 26,453 two 3 Toyota 2,194 21,177 3 4 Skoda 1,821 18,411 5 5 Hyundai 1,798 10,936 12 6 Peugeot 1,747 18,619 4 7 Renault 1,719 14,397 8 8 Ford 1,464 16,440 7 9 Bmw 1,262 17,041 6 10 Volvo 1,147 14,095 9 eleven Audi 1,074 10,630 13 12 Citroën 876 8,703 14 13 Opel 846 14,016 10 14 Mercedes 778 11,487 eleven fifteen Lynk & Co 649 2,485 23 16 Nissan 531 5,620 17 17 SEAT 475 7,068 fifteen 18 FIAT 422 3,881 twenty 19 MINI 420 5,320 19 twenty Polestar 420 1,505 26 twenty-one Mitsubishi 387 3,544 twenty-one 22 Mazda 367 6,584 16 23 Dacia 3. 4. 5 2,917 22 24 Suzuki 277 5,599 18 25 Tesla 246 2,270 24 26 Porsche 134 1,790 25 27 Jeep 86 1,009 28 28 CUPRA 79 239 33 29 Sling 74 743 30 30 Land rover 70 1,285 27 31 Morris Garage 59 960 29 32 Lexus 46 509 31 33 DS 33 326 32 3. 4 Smart 31 193 35 35 Alfa Romeo eleven 169 36 36 Jaguar 9 204 3. 4 37 Subaru 8 163 37 38 Bentley 7 91 38 39 Ferrari 4 72 39 40 Alpine 3 23 42 41 MAN 3 4 51 42 Chrysler two 13 47 43 Maserati two 19 43 44 Rolls-Royce one 16 Four. Five Four. Five Aiways one eleven 49 46 Aston martin one 25 41 47 Lamborghini one 39 40 48 Mclaren one 14 46 49 Morgan one 13 48 fifty Cadillac two 52 51 Chevrolet one 53 52 Iveco one 54 53 JAC 18 44 54 Lotus 7 fifty 55 Ssangyong one 55 – (other brands) 96 2,825 –

Talking about the most popular car brands, there are also news. KIA remains in first position while, in second place, is Volkswagen. Toyota sneaks into third place being able to displace Peugeot up to sixth position. By the way, at the gates of the podium has remained Skoda.