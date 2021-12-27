In November 2021, new car sales in the Netherlands totaled 27,333 registrations. This result, compared to the one obtained in the same period last year, represents a strong decline of 17.5%. In a falling market, the Skoda Enyaq, a 100% electric SUV, rises as the best-selling car.
The car sales in the Netherlands have reached during the month of November 2021 a total of 27,333 units enrolled. This volume of marketed specimens, if compared with that harvested in the same period of the previous year, translates into a 17.5% drop. With this result, the Dutch market moderates its decline slightly.
Like the rest of European markets, the Netherlands is dealing with a lack of stock in dealerships caused by shortages of semiconductors and microchips in production centers. In addition, and if that were not enough, to this must be added the economic uncertainty derived from the coronavirus pandemic.
The results obtained in recent months are a heavy burden on the accumulated data. In the period between January and November 2021 new car registrations in the Netherlands reached 287,265 units, 8.3% less compared to 2020.
Skoda Enyaq, the best-selling car in the Netherlands in November 2021
What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in the Netherlands During November it presents important changes and novelties compared to previous editions of this list. The victory has been for the Skoda Enyaq. Remember that this model is a 100% electric SUV. An SUV that is gaining popularity in the Netherlands.
The KIA Niro came in second. The difference that separates it from the Skoda SUV is minimal. And closing the podium, in third position we have the Volkswagen Polo. At the gates of the podium was the Peugeot 208. A special mention should also be made of the Lynk & Co 01 (5th) as it continues to climb positions.
Sales by model
The best-selling cars in the Netherlands are:
Sales by brand
The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the Netherlands are:
Talking about the most popular car brands, there are also news. KIA remains in first position while, in second place, is Volkswagen. Toyota sneaks into third place being able to displace Peugeot up to sixth position. By the way, at the gates of the podium has remained Skoda.