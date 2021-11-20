New spy photos of the future BMW i5 2024, the electric variant of the new generation of the Series 5. Although they do not present new features on the outside, these snapshots are more than interesting, since they allow you to take a look at the modern interior, with great luxury of detail that will be a real point and apart.

The prototypes of the Bmw i5 2024 they continue with their testing program. Although a few days ago we had the opportunity to show you the spy photos From one of the units of this future electric saloon, our envoys have now achieved one more unit of the same zero-emission model based on the future 5 Series, on one of the test tracks near the BMW headquarters in Munich.

Some spy photos that, in truth, do not show new details of production on the outside, but that are extremely interesting since they show the interior like never before. Although much of the dashboard of the new i5 is covered with a usual canvas, the most prominent ones are exposed, also confirming some of the details that we have been anticipating. And it is that, as we already knew, the curved screen released in the BMW iX, and which is being extended to the entire range, shines in the foreground.

Tremendous look at the sophisticated interior of the future BMW i5 2024

Two units cast in one piece that will offer great resolution and sharpness, and with the touch part on the center console. A true revolution that the future Series 5 will also experience, as both models will share the same more minimalist interior., adding a very fine battery of physical buttons in the middle of the center console. What’s more, a glossy black touch panel is also available in the transmission tunnel, with an iDrive remote control roulette, the latest model to have it.

A saloon that will offer a large interior space and a great technological load, including advanced comfort, connectivity and safety equipment with assistants such as the motorway that will also have the Series 5 2024 and inherited from the new generation of the Series 7. One function from Autonomous driving that will allow you to go to level 3 with supervision of the driver, but with the possibility of overtaking automatically.

The future i5 will arrive to the market in the first months of 2024, in principle with two versions inherited from the recent i4. With a single electric motor on the rear axle, the ‘eDrive40“, While the most powerful will be the”M50 xDrive», With two electric motors and all-wheel drive that will offer more maximum power of the 530 hp already offered by the younger brother, touching 600 hp.