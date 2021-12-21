Car sales – Europe – November 2021: The Dacia Sandero surprises

New car sales in Europe during the month of November 2021 totaled 855,281 units, which represents a drop of 18% compared to the same time period last year. The Dacia Sandero has been one of the most outstanding models, reaching the point of touching another victory.

accounted for a total of 845,816 units enrolled, which represents a 18% retracement if compared with the result obtained in the same period of the previous year. It is the lowest volume of registrations obtained in a month of November in the last 30 years.

The poor results obtained in recent months have become a heavy slab on the accumulated data. And it is that, in the period between January and November 2021, new car registrations in Europe totaled 10,607,461 units, 0.4% less compared to 2020.

Electric cars and plug-in hybrids continue to gain ground in Europe

Plug-in hybrid and 100% electric car sales at record levels

Despite the storm that is hitting the European market, electric cars and plug-in hybrids are weathering the storm very well. Although the environment is really difficult, registrations of low-emission cars in Europe totaled 217,709 units in November, which represents 26% of the total registrations harvested.

Registered units of these vehicles far exceeded diesel car sales. Cars with a gasoline internal combustion engine continue to play a leading role. However, the trend reversal driven by plug-in models is consolidating at an accelerated rate. The increase in the offer, especially among general brands, is being decisive.

Renault Clio, the best-selling car in Europe in November 2021

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in Europe During November he left us many surprises compared to previous editions of this monthly list. The victory went to the Renault Clio. However, it was a really close victory as between the first and fourth best-selling models they were separated by less than 200 units.

The second place went to the Dacia Sandero, which was about to achieve a new historic victory. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Peugeot 208. At the gates of the podium was the Peugeot 2008. The Volkswagen T-Roc, despite its recent tuning, remains in the middle of the table. Due in large part to the offers that Volkswagen has launched.

The absence of the Volkswagen Golf. The Volkswagen compact obtained only 6,755 units registered, which represented a decrease of 75% compared to the same month of the previous year. The lack of stock in dealerships due to the shortage of microchips in vehicle production centers is a crucial factor.

The 10 best-selling cars in Europe in November 2021

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 one Renault clio 16,353 two Dacia sandero 16,263 3 Peugeot 208 16,261 4 Peugeot 2008 16,169 5 Volkswagen t-roc 15,234 6 FIAT / Abarth 500 13,255 7 Opel / Vauxhall Corsa 12,831 8 Citroën C3 12,455 9 Hyundai tucson 12,408 10 Dacia duster 12,351

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid, the best-selling plug-in hybrid car in Europe in November 2021

At ranking of the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Europe there are also news. The Peugeot 3008 reaped a remarkable victory, regaining the leadership. In second place was the Volvo XC40 and, in third place, is the Ford Kuga, a model that had been leading the category.

The 10 best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Europe in November 2021

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 one Peugeot 3008 3,855 two Volvo XC40 3,437 3 Ford Kuga 3,109 4 Mercedes GLC 2,815 5 Mercedes A Class 2,640 6 BMW X1 2,528 7 Volvo XC60 2,185 8 Hyundai tucson 2,065 9 BMW 3 Series 2,001 10 BMW X3 1,973

Video test of the Tesla Model 3, the best-selling electric car in Europe during November 2021

What has been the most popular electric among European drivers? The Tesla Model 3 returns to lead electric vehicle sales in Europe having been absent from the Top 10 in October. The Renault ZOE took second place and, closing the podium, in third position, was the small and affordable Dacia Spring. At the gates of the podium is the Tesla Model Y.

The 10 best-selling electric cars in Europe in November 2021

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 one Tesla Model 3 10,739 two Renault ZOE 8,658 3 Dacia spring 5,746 4 Tesla Model Y 5,347 5 Skoda Enyaq 5,041 6 Volkswagen ID.4 4,748 7 Volkswagen ID.3 4,707 8 Peugeot e-208 4,454 9 Volkswagen e-up! 4,204 10 KIA e-Niro 4,140

It is important to note that from third to sixth place, all models are newcomers to the market since in November 2020 they were not available in dealerships. And let’s not lose sight of the Volkswagen e-up! that, despite its seniority, its enrollments grew by 30%.