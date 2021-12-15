The new Lexus RZ is ready to live its debut in society. This new 100% electric SUV will be positioned as a luxury alternative to the Toyota bZ4X. A model that will kick off the new electric offensive that Lexus will carry out for the next few years.

The brand Lexus has had a starring role in the recent event organized by Toyota. An event in which the main keys of the roadmap that has established this authentic colossus of the Japanese automotive industry have been given. A strategic plan that aims to make these brands authentic global benchmarks for all-electric mobility.

Toyota has confirmed the launch of 30 new electric cars for the year 2030. A product offensive that will also affect Lexus. And the fact is that the successful and popular premium brand has on the agenda the launch of a whole series of 100% electric vehicles. The Lexus UX 300e that we can find today in the market is but a small glimpse of what is coming. The next big bet of the company is the new Lexus RZ, a model that is just around the corner.

The new Lexus RZ has been shown at the event organized by Toyota on electric mobility

Lexus RZ, a 100% electric SUV to start a new era



At the event directed by Akio Toyoda himself, President of Toyota Motor Corporation, it was possible to meet various concept models that lay the foundations for future launches under the Lexus brand. However, of all the vehicles shown, there is one that we must pay a lot of attention to since it is practically ready to live its debut in society. It is the aforementioned Lexus RZ.

More than a year ago, we echoed Lexus’ intentions to launch an electric vehicle with that brand name. This information was recently confirmed by the brand itself by making public several official advances. On this occasion, the vehicle itself has been exhibited that, in a short time, we will see driving on European roads.

The new RZ will be positioned as a clear luxury alternative to the Toyota bZ4X itself and even the Subaru Solterra. Beyond having finishes with higher quality materials, it sports an exterior appearance in which the Lexus philosophy is noted to give the vehicle its own personality. Especially in the design of the front.

The new Lexus RZ is part of an ambitious Lexus brand electric offensive

An electric car overtaken by the Lexus LF-Z Electrified



In the first quarter of this year, the Lexus LF-Z Electrified was presented, a conceptual model that gave a glimpse of what the production RZ would look like. This new electric will be supported by the e-TNGA platform, the same architecture used by the aforementioned bZ4X and Solterra. It will be equipped with a four-wheel drive system and wire-steer technology.

Lexus has not provided details on the powertrain of the new RZ. One of the options that are on the table is to resort to a configuration similar to that used by the new Toyota electric. If so, we will find a 71.4 kWh battery that will power two electric motors. The power will exceed 200 hp.

When will it hit the market? The official presentation of the new RZ will take place in the first semester of 2022. Shortly after, the reservation book will be opened.