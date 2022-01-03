Canon EOS R3, Nikon Z9 or Sony A1: the camera that would survive a hypothetical catastrophe is …

“The cameras devour each other, unable to collaborate, while the mobiles laugh from above“. This is more or less how we could summarize the video that the guys from DPReview TV have created, and although we have already anticipated the final effect, we had to show you this fun little story starring these three leading cameras, because it has no waste:

As you have seen, everything begins in a hypothetical plane of “Mirrorless airlines” that crashes on the top of a mountain covered with snow. Almost all cameras “die” in the accident but there are three survivors: a Canon EOS R3, a Nikon Z9 and a Sony A1, not by chance the most modern (and resistant) cameras of these three brands.

A plane of the company “Mirrorless Airlines” crashes into a mountain …

But all three are exposed to the “dynamic range of elements”, with very cold and the batteries slowly dying. Do youThey will collaborate with each other to achieve their survival or they will cannibalize each other? Cannibalizing makes sense because, obviously, this is nothing more than a parody inspired by the famous “They Live” (a book of which several films have been made), in which survivors of a plane crash ate human flesh to stay alive.

… there are only three survivors …

In this case, as we have already anticipated, things do not end well, and the four cameras end up sticking, while two mobile phones, an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Google Pixel 6, observe (laughing and from above) how they cannibalize each other … By the way, yes, we have said “four cameras” because there is another survivor: a Pentax K3 III, the only SLR introduced last year and which, it is not really clear how, has survived (and by the way, it is also not known why it was on a flight of “Mirrorless airlines“).

This is a joke more than a few dialogues in which chascarillos abound (some perhaps difficult to understand because of the language) about things like the mechanical and electronic shutter, the overheating of the Canon or the sealing and resistance of the bodies of these cameras (and how they could survive if they were thrown from the top of the Mountain).

… and, unsurprisingly, things don’t end well …

Of course all the video It is still a joke, although the situation could well resemble what could happen in 2022. However, the video is hilarious and very well done (using the technique of stop motion or, in some cases, the old resource of “almost” invisible threads) and that is why we had to show it to you.

… finally some unexpected guests appear.

Source | DPReview

