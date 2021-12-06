This is a question that has crossed the minds of an enormous number of people. The fact of access a link through a QR It could cause us to come across a web page for malicious purposes, although this is not something that usually happens in the establishments that we visit. Eye! This does not mean that they cannot use these codes to hack our phone and access our personal information.

Be careful what you scan

The use of these contents to steal personal information is a practice that has spread during the pandemic since we depended on them to access all kinds of information. In this way, hackers have found a quick and easy way to gain access to our data.

With only scan a code we would be opening the doors of entry to our device. This is the vulnerability of QR codes, so yes, your phone can be hacked.