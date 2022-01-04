One Punch Man training has become a popular challenge to gain strength and endurance, but what do the experts say?

In recent days, the training of One punch man It has become a popular challenge among influencers and athletes within various social networks, especially YouTube, in which those who participate test their resistance with a series of exercises based on their own weight. And indeed, this famous dynamic has emerged from the anime series One punch man. The challenge is to imitate the training performed by the powerful protagonist Saitama: 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 air squats, and finally a 10K run.

As we know, daily following this routine has allowed Saitama to become the most powerful man on Earth. This hero has exceeded any of his possible limits and managed, in one fell swoop, to defeat each of his enemies. So his invulnerability has made him a protagonist, for the strength and agility that distinguish him, much admired among his fans. However, in real life, most people who have tried to imitate this style of training, for long periods of time, claim that it is not really an effective way to build muscle or strength.

Because the worked muscle needs a longer period of time to recover after muscle fiber injuries, the nature of the exercise does not allow for more performance or progress, but on the contrary, it can cause other types of injuries. Which means that this training involves several complications that make you look long-term.

Regarding the negative points of this routine, on your channel Athlean-X, strength coach Jeff Cavaliere, explains many reasons why it is convenient for us to follow the training of One punch man. “There is no posterior chain exercise here“, he comments.”There are pulling exercises throughout this routine. And if you’re going to do something every day, I’d rather you do that than any of these four exercises … If you’re not doing anything for your pulling muscles, you’re going to create muscle imbalances, and most importantly, health. your shoulders will be at risk“.

In this way, Cavaliere emphasizes that performing 100 push-ups is not exactly a challenge, depending on personal performance and, in fact, considers it more appropriate to lower the amount of variations so that the results can be reflected and without jeopardizing the condition. In addition, although it is important to exercise the legs, he suggests introducing weight as you progress through the routine, specifically squats, in order to produce an overload and increase strength. Yes OK, Cavaliere He applauds that people commit to a daily throne workout, he does believe that the variety of movements, for example obliques or rotations, will allow for more complete body work, rather than focusing solely on squats or crunches.

On the other hand, you believe that it is not necessary to run 10 km, in fact, it could be an excessive load. In this regard, he comments the following: “If you want to get in shape and be fit, running doesn’t have to be part of the equation (…). In fact, cardiovascular activity doesn’t have to be part of the equation … Your diet has to be on point. Nutrition will create the abs you are looking for“.

Although it recognizes that cardio is a fundamental part of endurance, fitness and health, it does not involve a daily 10 km run, since it can cause knee pain, muscle wasting, among other negative effects on the physique.

We would all like to have the skills of this iconic character; but, to tell the truth, although the routine of One punch man To be the best fighter, it is appropriate to consult a professional and do a routine with less impact, such as cycling or daily walks, depending, of course, on each body.

