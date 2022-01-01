The iconic Grand Theft Auto video game franchise is one of the most famous in the video game industry, with GTA V being the most successful of them, largely due to its online mode, so today we will focus on showing you 5 of the craziest things you can do in your spare time.

Something that has caught our attention is that, not only do we stay with the story of Franklin, Michael and Trevor, since other Grand Theft Auto have also left us completely amazed by all the possibilities they offer to their players, as has happened with San Andreas or GTA 4.

The city of Los Santos (GTA V) is the one that allows us to do the most crazy things, and it is also one of the cities that awaits more secrets and events, compared to other video games in the franchise. But, although Liberty City (GTA 4), Vice City (GTA Vice City) and San Andreas (GTA San Andreas) do not give us so many possibilities, there is always something to have fun with.

Play with Chop to throw the ball, but with a grenade …

Chop is not the first pet to appear in the saga, but unlike other games, in GTA V we can play with him in a somewhat macabre way. As the vast majority of you will know, with Chop we can do various activities, such as playing to throw the ball at him. But … have you tried doing it with a grenade? Relax, we will not spoil the end.

Become an animal

One of the most exciting crazy things we can do in GTA V, is to become an animal by ingesting a peyote plant through a hallucinatory journey and walking through the streets of Los Santos on some occasions. There are 27 of these plants to find, but for starters you can find some at the top of Mount Chiliad next to some small red flags, at the back of Los Santos Customs near the airport or underwater at the end of the Del pier. Dog.

Fly thanks to the fire hydrants

In GTA IV we can fly, although not in the way you might imagine. Thanks to the fire hydrants that we found in Liberty City, if we burst one of them and ride it over the top on a bicycle, we will enjoy a pleasant and short flight into the sky of Liberty City, although the landing may not be the most nice.

Cause an explosion using a mobile phone

This somewhat hidden and strange trick has worked for many people over the years. And, if we dial the number 1-999-367-3767 on our phone, we can cause an explosion completely controlled by us. But this is not all, since in addition to detonating an explosion, it seems that our mobile will change its model. Without a doubt, another madness within GTA V.

Visit the ghost of Monte Gordo

A woman named Jolene Cranley-Evans is said to wander the island of Los Santos and rest on Monte Gordo, after dying under strange circumstances. So for the most daring, at the top of said mountain, just above a rock with a writing in blood, they will find the ghost of the woman. The time it will appear will be between 23:00 to 00:00.