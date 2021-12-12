Precisely for all this that we are commenting on, there are many software developers who offer us their projects to work with these files. As is usual, we find both free and paid applications, some more complete than others. In this way and thanks to the enormous availability, we only have to choose the program that best suits our needs or tastes. In this sense, the best known proposal and one of the most used is Adobe Acrobat, at least on Windows-based computers.

We say this because as with the rest of the programs of this company, its availability in Linux is quite limited. For example, if we work with a Debian-based PC, it may be possible that we want to download and use Adobe Acrobat to work with PDFs. This is something that some have probably tried or others have wondered, so we are going to clarify the possibilities that we can use. It is true that Debian is one of the most popular Linux distributions, but it still encounters certain pitfalls when using certain software titles.

In fact, in this case things are not as simple when using Adobe Acrobat as it could be on those computers based on Windows or macOS.