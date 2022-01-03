Can I install a pure Debian on the Raspberry Pi?

Therefore, here we find a powerful operating system adapted for these devices, but based on Debian. When we talk about this specific distro, we are referring to one of the most popular and veteran ones that have been used for years. But apart from the mentioned option of RaspbianWe can also use other alternative Linux systems. Everything will depend largely on the type of use we want to make of the Raspberry Pi.

For example, our goal may be download torrent files, that the board act as a storage server, or even as a retro game console. Each of these types of use has a specific operating system, or several, so that we can choose. However, at this point many may wonder if we have the possibility of installing a pure Debian on the Raspberry Pi. Well, for those who have wondered this on occasion, we will tell you that it is possible to carry out this installation. At least in the most recent versions of the board, that is to say in Raspberry Pi 3 and 4.

Of course, we must bear in mind that from the outset installing Debian on a computer is usually somewhat more complicated than the rest of the distributions. Therefore, this is something that is extended to install the distro on the aforementioned device or mini pc.