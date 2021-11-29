The web privacy It has become a fundamental circumstance since the use of mobile phones spread disproportionately throughout the world. The fact of always staying connected causes hackers to be aware to take advantage of any gap of security.

But in the first instance we vehemently tried to protect our new acquisition. One of the most effective ways to do this is to buy a phone case , as in this way it will resist certain bumps and scratches. However, a basic case will not save you from possible cybercriminals that try to access the data of your terminal. Therefore, many users wonder if there is a case that protects your mobile from hackers.

For this reason, about 7 years ago the company Vysk Communications started a project whose premise was to keep our terminal safe thanks to a casing. This cover, under the denomination Vysk QS1, was able to keep cybercriminal attacks at bay, protecting our phone both physically and virtually.

How does it work

The engineering experts of the American brand opted for a case that includes a processor capable of create interference when we speak on the phone, in addition to an encryption for the calls themselves.

This system prevents metadata from being created regarding any activity carried out with the device. This is possible thanks to the built-in 2200 mAh battery, thus allowing up to 8 hours of encrypted calls, although for this we must pay a monthly subscription of $ 10 per month.

However, all of this would only take place if the another person in question also had a Vysk case at its disposal, so it is quite utopian.

It’s purchasable?

It was launched on the market in 2014 for certain devices. Specifically for the iPhone 5, 5S and Samsung Galaxy S5. Later the range of possibilities was expanded. Unfortunately, it seems that the brand has given up on his bet, since its website cannot be accessed to check the list of available housings. Even so, its price was around 200 euros. A somewhat high figure if we take into account that two people must have it. A similar alternative These are Rfid cases, which protect your bank cards from malicious software.