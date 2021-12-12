When we talk about two mobiles that have the same processor, the logical thing is to think that both offer us the same performance. And it is normal, because we understand that in this way the two terminals will be able to face a video game in the same way, or have many apps open at the same time, but not everything is the processor, and on equal terms, there are several features that may affect this performance.

A priori it is the same as happens with a car, if two vehicles have the same engine, they should be just as fast, but it is not always like that, and it is the same that happens with our mobiles, it is not something mathematical, but many influence variants.

Although the normal thing is that it is not like that, we have seen cases of the same processor in two mobiles, but with a different clock speed, that’s something that Apple usually does with its iPhone SE. Since these mobiles, although they usually have the same processor as their high-end mobiles, it usually works at a lower speed, which significantly reduces performance. This is not usually the case in Android, where if these clock speeds are altered, the normal thing is that the processor is named in a different way, which differentiates it from the original processor.

Not all performance is due to the processor

And there are two key aspects that make one phone faster than the other. One has to do with RAM, which is increasing in each new generation of phones. The more RAM, the more speed we will notice when having several apps open and moving between them. We will also notice it if we change from one to another, because the more RAM it has, it is likely that it has not been previously closed, and we will return to where we left off a few minutes ago. Therefore this aspect is key to accelerate performance, also because there are different types of RAM, for example, if you have LPDDR5, it will be faster in this aspect than the LPDDR4, so if this aspect changes, for the same processor, the performance will be different.

Finally, there is another aspect that can greatly influence performance, and that is the internal storage itself from the terminal. And we are not referring to the capacity of this, but to the speed with which it is capable of reading and writing the data generated by the performance of the phone itself. A phone with a memory of UFS3.1 storage it is considerably faster than one that has a previous standard. And is that by being able to write and read the data faster, there are big differences in performance. For example, in the time we need to open an app, which will be less. And let’s not say the important role it has the software, the Android customization layer, which can sometimes be a huge drag on a phone’s performance. Therefore no, the performance of two phones is not the same because they both have the same processor.