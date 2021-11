The free redemption codes from Call of Duty: Mobile They can be found through the official social networks of the game or through some YouTubers and influencers associated with Activision; however, you must remember that some codes are specific to each account and may not work for everyone, and some are limited to certain regions. Also remember to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain time.

Before moving on to the codes, remember that these may have expired, have already been used or be designed for a region other than yours, if it is the case of the latter, you can use a VPN to change the region of your device, in Our guides tell you how to do it. Call of Duty: Mobile features tons of in-game items such as characters, skins, weapon skins, and much more. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or by using your CoD Points in the game. But if you want exclusive objects for free, you can use the redemption codes to claim some for free, and this is where we can help you, since this time we have 18 new free redemption codes for November 30, 2021.

Call of Duty Mobile: Free Redemption Codes for November 30 (2021)

HREFTQV4P6V3

QQ14WAU3DREL

BFXKDHCHBPRW

K1CB8AS0N9D4

UGD0ZAZHNWWL

B3QKVDCJEHR7

XCGP7EAQX3WN

RRCAKC796DTX

MWK3CAJSNR0V

H1ZS67TSTH04

ZPDF62G8KH9U

H16BCUFF8C11

81UBG1WCFD1J

QU50ZWQ82QGP

GMA0YKCMJMFZ

PSJTEBN188GD

CH0EG58LW0HF

980KFYCBCSR9

How to redeem redemption codes in Call of Duty Mobile:

Open Call of Duty: Mobile on your device and go to the profile section present in the upper left corner of the main screen.

Copy the UID of the gamer profile and close the game.

Now, go to the Call of Duty: Mobile Trade Center.

Enter the UID you copied from the game and the redemption code in their respective boxes.

Enter the captcha for human verification and click the Submit button.

Now, open Call of Duty: Mobile again and check the mailbox to collect your reward.

Note: Redemption codes for Call of Duty: Mobile typically have an expiration time, so it may be possible that these have already expired when you try to redeem them. Also, some of these codes may be limited to specific regions; If so, you can change the region of your device through a VPN, which will allow you to redeem codes belonging to a region other than yours.